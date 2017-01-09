Clemson vs. Alabama 2017: TV Schedule, Start Time for CFP Championship

Alabama vs. Clemson, Round 1, was an instant classic in last year's College Football Playoff championship game.

Round 2 has all the makings of being a matchup to remember as well.

Before we analyze the game in more detail, let's first go over the viewing information.

College Football Playoff Championship Game Date Time Watch Monday, Jan. 9 8 p.m. ET ESPN Source: ESPN

Now let's break this sucker down.

How Alabama Wins

Well, they have the most talented roster in college football, for starters.

But seriously, the Crimson Tide are so stacked on both sides of the ball it's ridiculous. On offense, they grind you down with an excellent offensive line, two very good running backs in Damien Harris and Bo Scarbrough and young quarterback Jalen Hurts, whose athleticism makes him a threat in the run game.

Alabama's 246.7 yards per game on the ground was 11th in the nation this season. Very few teams can slow them down on the ground, leaving most defenses completely worn out by the fourth quarter.

When the Crimson Tide throw the ball, Hurts isn't a dynamic passer just yet but does have excellent weapons in the pass game with tight end O.J. Howard and wideouts ArDarius Stewart and Calvin Ridley. So they are fully capable of beating teams down the field, too, meaning Clemson—which is vulnerable at cornerback—can't go all out to stop the run without leaving their corners on an island, a matchup the Crimson Tide will take.

If that sounds bad, well, we haven't even talked about the defense yet.

DeShaun Watson may have had success moving the ball on the Crimson Tide last season, but this defense might be even better. Linebacker Reuben Foster, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen and edge-rusher Tim Williams will all be first-round picks in the 2017 NFL draft.

And Clemson can forget about having a ground game—Alabama is giving up a ridiculous 63.4 rushing yards per game, easily the best mark in the nation.

So Alabama will make Clemson one-dimensional and force Watson to completely beat them through the air. While Watson may be the one player in the nation capable of pulling off that feat, he's also been turnover-prone this year, with 17 interceptions on the season.

Alabama, meanwhile, has 15 defensive or special teams touchdowns on the season, again most in the nation. At some point, they'll make a huge play on defense or special teams and steal points.

And that's how Alabama—devoid of any glaring weaknesses—will beat Clemson.

How Clemson Wins

Just because Alabama doesn't have any glaring weaknesses doesn't mean Clemson doesn't have some major advantages in this game.

One of them looms larger than the rest: Watson is an experienced, proven leader at quarterback who threw for 405 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in Clemson's 45-40 loss to Alabama in last year's championship game.

Hurts, meanwhile, is a freshman who has never been fully trusted to let it rip in this system, as Nick Saban allows him to take some shots downfield but mostly wants him to manage the game.

Watson is the sort of quarterback who can give Alabama trouble: He's experienced, he's poised, he's smart and he's mobile. Remember, he also rushed for 73 yards against the Crimson Tide last year.

And with weapons like Mike Williams at wide receiver, Watson will have plenty of help.

Clemson's defense, meanwhile, will want to put Hurts into obvious passing downs so they can attack the young quarterback. The best way to do that will be stuffing the run, and the talented Clemson front seven might just be up to the task. After all, they just held Ohio State—one of the best run offenses in college football—to 88 rushing yards.

Clemson is going to be the toughest defense to run against that Alabama has faced all season. They'll put Hurts in the spotlight, and then they'll pressure him into a poor showing. In the process, Watson will play the game of his life and lead another impressive offensive showing against Alabama, leading the Tigers to the upset.

And that's how Clemson will beat Alabama.

