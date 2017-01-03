Joe Mixon Won't Be Charged for Allegedly Using Parking Ticket as a Weapon

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon will not be charged for an alleged incident involving a parking ticket he received in November.

Per TMZ Sports, Oklahoma University Press Secretary Corbin Wallace said the case has been closed.

Per Andrew Clark of OUDaily.com, citing an Oklahoma University Police Department report, Mixon was alleged to have torn up a parking citation and thrown it in the face of a university parking attendant on Nov. 1.

Mixon was suspended by Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops for the team's Nov. 3 game against Iowa State.

The 20-year-old Mixon has had multiple off-field issues during his three-year run with the Sooners. He was suspended for the entire 2014 season after punching Amelia Rae Molitor, a student at Oklahoma, during an altercation at a cafe.

The punching incident involving Molitor was brought back into the spotlight last month when NewsOK posted footage showing Mixon hitting her (warning: video contains graphic violence):

Mixon led the Sooners in rushing yards this season with 1,274 and was second with 10 rushing touchdowns. He is eligible for the 2017 NFL draft but has yet to make a decision about turning pro or returning to school as a redshirt junior.