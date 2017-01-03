Clemson vs. Alabama: Early Notes, Prediction for CFP National Championship 2017

College football couldn't have found a better time for its first rematch with a national title hanging in the balance when the Clemson Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide meet again.

This is the first championship rematch since the creation of the BCS in 1998, according to ESPN Stats & Info—and it's a heavyweight bout if there ever was one.

On the heels of an undefeated season, the Crimson Tide look to once again flaunt SEC supremacy while taking down a familiar foe. The Tigers have revenge on the mind, a motivation that propelled the program through a one-loss campaign.

It's early, but the talk and notes have already started to break down the title game.

CFP Championship 2017

Date: Monday, January 9

Time (ET): 8 p.m.

Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Watch: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

It's hard to avoid the thought Clemson could secure its revenge this time out.

Look at it this way—the Tigers took one loss this year, a single-point defeat at the hands of Pittsburgh thanks to a field goal with six seconds left in regulation.

Then zoom the lens on the 31-0 College Football Playoff semifinal rout of Ohio State. Shutting out the Buckeyes isn't an easy task, but a dominant defensive line flustered Ohio State, helping the unit pick off two passes and hold the rushing attack to 3.8 yards per carry.

"We definitely expected to come out here and dominate because we grinded, but shoot! A shutout?" defensive end Clelin Ferrell said, according to the Associated Press (via ESPN.com). "I don't think anybody expected that."

Indeed, nor would have many predicted Clemson would win if Heisman Trophy candidate Deshaun Watson only threw one touchdown against two interceptions. But he made up for it with two more scores on the ground while the Tigers ran for 205 yards.

None of this is to suggest Alabama doesn't look every bit as impressive, but it's expected. Alabama cruised through a brutal schedule, notching blowout wins against ranked USC, Arkansas, Tennessee, Texas A&M, LSU, Auburn and Florida squads.

So no, a 24-7 spanking of Washington in their semifinal game didn't come as a shocker for the Crimson Tide. There, the defense held top-tier quarterback Jake Browning in check with one touchdown and two interceptions. Washington only ran for 44 yards compared to Alabama's 269 with two touchdowns.

The matchup speaks for itself, though players have already started to do plenty of talking along the march to the rematch. For instance, Clemson center Jay Guillermo said his guys won't enter the game intimidated simply because of a logo.

"Intimidation factors come from brands, and they're the brand right now in college football," Guillermo said, according to ESPN.com's David M. Hale. "I feel like some teams, you watch them on film and it's just obvious they're defeated already."

This is indeed something Alabama has to worry about—the Tigers have the talent to match the Crimson Tide, hence last year's title game ending in 45-40 fashion while Watson tossed four touchdowns in the loss.

Clemson fancies itself better than a year ago, a fair sentiment. Many might not give the Tigers such credit, though, drawing parallels to a certain recent title game fans might recall. Sports Illustrated's Lindsay Schnell made the excellent comparison.

"This title game building is eerily similar to the 2006 Rose Bowl, when Texas and Vince Young, a Heisman afterthought, stunned 'unbeatable' USC. Watson and Clemson will get more respect than the Longhorns did, but not by much," Schnell wrote.

So which is it? Does Watson pull a Vince Young, or does the Alabama dynasty under head coach Nick Saban continue?

Hard to say, but one could argue Alabama's offense looks better than a year ago. The ground attack remains strong thanks to a bevy of names ranging from Damien Harris to Bo Scarbrough, while dual-threat quarterback Jalen Hurts provides a wrinkle Clemson will have to counter on every down or pay the price.

Hurts shakes this up. Unlike Ohio State's lack of lethal weapons surrounding a quarterback who can run, Hurts has a wealth of fellow rushers and strong receiving names such as O.J. Howard.

The athletic Clemson defense will get after Hurts, but his ability to push the ball down the field will make the difference late. Remember, Watson's four touchdowns weren't enough last year. A similar difference won't shatter the Crimson Tide defense this year, either.

Prediction: Alabama 38, Clemson 35

Statistics courtesy of ESPN unless otherwise specified.

