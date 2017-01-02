Sugar Bowl 2017: Auburn vs. Oklahoma Live Score and Highlights

The 2017 Sugar Bowl is at stake Monday night when the No. 14 Auburn Tigers clash with the No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners.

Auburn opened 2-2 before rattling off six straight wins, vaulting into the national conversation before an upset loss at Georgia. The Tigers later lost to rival Alabama and finished 8-4.

Oklahoma entered the campaign with championship expectations, but two September shortcomings kept Bob Stoops' team from contention. Still, the Sooners cruised through the remainder of the regular season and won the Big 12 at 10-2.

Per OddsShark, Oklahoma is a two-point favorite. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. Bleacher Report will provide scoring updates and highlights throughout the game.