CFP National Championship 2017: Key Factors in Clemson vs. Alabama

Bring on the rematch.

Clemson and Alabama will once again play for the national title after convincing wins over Ohio State and Washington, respectively. Below, we'll break down the three biggest keys to the game.

Will Deshaun Watson Protect the Ball?

Deshaun Watson got away with two interceptions against Ohio State, in part because of his 316 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns, and in part, because the Clemson defense completely dominated Ohio State in a 31-0 College Football Playoff semifinal rout.

He won't get away with turnovers against Alabama, however.

The Crimson Tide have scored 15 non-offensive touchdowns this season, which is just ridiculous. Trying to solve the team's stout defense and balanced offense is difficult enough. Trying to beat Alabama while you're giving the ball away and giving away points to their defense and special teams?

Impossible.

Interceptions have been an issue for Watson all season long. He's thrown 17 of them, and it's been the one blight on an otherwise stellar campaign. Clemson has the talent to pull off the upset. It needs its star quarterback to play at an elite level to do so, however.

Can Clemson's Defensive Line Dominate?

Alabama wants to run the ball on you, and it does it well. But Clemson hasn't been a slouch against the run this year, holding opponents to 125.8 yards per contest (22nd in the nation). And the Tigers were superb against Ohio State—the No. 12 rushing offense in the country—in their semifinal matchup, holding the Buckeyes to just 88 yards on the ground.

Now, they'll face the No. 11 rushing attack in the country, as Alabama averages 246.7 yards per contest. Damien Harris, freak of nature Bo Scarbrough, quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Crimson Tide's bruising offensive line have allowed them to control games at the line of scrimmage and wear down opponents in the second half all season long.

But Clemson must force Hurts to beat them through the air. That will allow Clemson to attack the freshman quarterback and force him to make smart decisions. The Tigers are third in the nation in sacks this year, so they can get after quarterbacks. Get enough pressure on any quarterback, especially a freshman, and you can force mistakes.

Clelin Ferrell, Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence and Carlos Watkins dominated Ohio State's offensive line. They registered 11 tackles for loss and two sacks. They need a repeat performance.

"Just indescribable," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said of his defense's showing against Ohio State, according to the Associated Press (via USA Today). "That's a credit to our staff and great preparation. Guys buying in. Extra film time. Guys just getting their tails prepared to go play and then winning the matchups."

Alabama's front seven—loaded with future NFL players—gets more attention. But it will be Clemson's defensive line that likely will determine this game, for better or worse.





Can Jalen Hurts Lead Alabama to Victory?

Against Washington, Hurts didn't need to be great. The team's defense was excellent and the run game unstoppable.

But Clemson almost assuredly will score more than seven points with Watson at the helm, and the aforementioned Clemson defensive line will make running the ball difficult. At some point in what seems likely to be a close game, Alabama will need its freshman quarterback to make clutch plays.

Will he deliver, or will the pressure of the moment be too great?

Thus far, Hurts has delivered. But he hasn't faced a defense this good, on a stage this grand, yet.

"We're not asking him to win the game by himself or throw the ball 50 times or something like that," former offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin said after the win over Washington, per Rainer Sabin of AL.com. "His numbers weren't very good. But that was part of the plan. Make sure every drive ends in a kick."

Clemson will try to throw a wrench in that plan. The Tigers will try to force Alabama out of playing conservative, smashmouth football and instead put the fate of the game in Hurts' hands. If Clemson succeeds at doing so, how Hurts handles the challenge will likely decide the national championship.

