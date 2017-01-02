Florida vs. Iowa: Score and Reaction for 2017 Outback Bowl

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

The Florida Gators defense was the team's strength all season long. On Monday, it once again led the way, stymieing the Iowa Hawkeyes offense en route to a 30-3 victory at the Outback Bowl in Tampa Bay.

The Gators mauled C.J. Beathard and the Hawkeyes, intercepting the quarterback three times (all in the second half) and holding Iowa's overmatched offense to just 226 yards.

Austin Appleby (222 passing yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions) and Jordan Scarlett (14 rushes for 94 yards) led the way for Florida's offense, while Akrum Wadley (136 yards from scrimmage) was the lone bright spot for Iowa.

It was Iowa's fifth bowl loss in a row.

Paul Finebaum had some strong words for the program, per Mark Schlabach of ESPN:

Oh boy, @finebaum just called Iowa a "piñata" in bowl games — Mark Schlabach (@Mark_Schlabach) January 2, 2017

A defensive struggle was to be expected. Florida came into the game giving up just 299 yards (sixth in the nation) and 17.9 points per contest (tied 10th with Iowa), while the Hawkeyes were 24th in the nation with 353 yards per game allowed.

In the first half, the two defenses lived up to the hype, as Florida went into halftime leading 10-3.

Appleby had a first quarter to forget, throwing interceptions on each of Florida's first two possessions. Iowa turned those turnovers into just three points, however.

The Hawkeyes had a chance to score a touchdown early in the second quarter, with a 4th-and-goal on the Gators 1-yard line. But Florida's defense stood tall, stuffing LeShun Daniels Jr. for a two-yard loss.

Stewart Mandel of Fox Sports joked about Florida's jailbreak penetration on the play:

Oh you're going for it on fourth and goal Iowa? Let's send half our defense into your backfield. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) January 2, 2017

Late in the half, Florida's Mark Thompson provided some fireworks.

The running back took a screen pass deep in Florida territory and was off, breaking a handful of tackles en route to an 85-yard touchdown. The SEC Network shared the highlight:

This is why the Gators are up 10-3 at halftime.@GatorsFB's Mark Thompson takes it 85-yards for the TD. 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/Hp0l4F2tzS — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) January 2, 2017

It was a play to remember, per Jeff Odom of the Tampa Bay Times:

The offensive play of the Gators season right there. — Jeff Odom (@jeffodom) January 2, 2017

Thompson hasn't been a major playmaker for the Gators down the stretch, but Chris Doering of ESPN was glad to see him make a mark on the game:

Well hello Mark Thompson. Nice to see you again. — Chris Doering (@ChrisDoering) January 2, 2017

Iowa opened the second half with a lengthy drive, going 53 yards on 13 plays to set up a 30-yard field goal for Keith Duncan. The Iowa kicker missed his attempt, however, and things only got worse from there.

Florida promptly marched 80 yards down the field on the ensuing drive, with Appleby capping it off by connecting with DeAndre Goolsby on a six-yard touchdown pass to stretch the lead to 17-3 after the extra point.

A pick-six on Iowa's next offensive possession on the first play of the fourth quarter put the game out of reach. Beathard's pass skipped off the hands of his intended receiver and fell into the arms of Chauncey Gardner, who raced 58 yards to give Florida a 24-3 lead.

Ryan Young of SEC Country expects the play will be a preview of things to come from Gardner next year:

That's Chauncey Gardner's second INT in the last three games and first career TD. He's going to have a huge role next year for #Gators. — Ryan Young (@RyanYoungSEC) January 2, 2017

Gardner wasn't done, however, picking off Beathard again two drives later as Florida's defense barely gave an inch in an impressive second-half performance.

For the Gators, big things will be expected in Jim McElwain's third season. The team has won two SEC East titles in a row but has gone 19-8 in his first two seasons. Competing for a berth in the College Football Playoff is the next step in Florida's evolution under McElwain, and expectations will be high.

For Iowa, meanwhile, ending the team's bowl drought will be paramount in 2017. Competing for a Big Ten title will be difficult given the strength of the conference, though Iowa will return talent, led by Wadley.

You can follow Timothy Rapp on Twitter.