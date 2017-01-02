2017 NFL Draft: Latest 1st-Round Order, Mock Draft Predictions After Week 17

The first 20 picks of the 2017 NFL Draft are set. Sunday's games finalized the final two playoff spots—both going to teams out of the NFC North—leaving the remaining 20 spots set in stone.

The Cleveland Browns clinched the No. 1 overall pick despite nearly Brownsing it away, finishing off their 1-15 campaign with an overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The San Francisco 49ers will be drafting a franchise cornerstone, all while hiring their third coach in as many seasons.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are the only other top-five team that has fired its coaching staff. The San Diego Chargers (picking seventh) and Buffalo Bills (picking 10th) will also have new coaches in place. The Los Angeles Rams, who fired Jeff Fisher, would have had a top-five pick had they not sent it to Tennessee for last year's No. 1 overall pick, which they used on Jared Goff.

Here is a look at how the draft order would play out if it were based on regular-season record.

Mock Draft/Order

Pick Team Player Position School 1 Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett DE Texas A&M 2 San Francisco 49ers Jonathan Allen DL Alabama 3 Chicago Bears Jamal Adams S LSU 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Leonard Fournette RB LSU 5 Tennessee Titans (from LA) Jabrill Peppers S/LB Michigan 6 New York Jets Tim Williams LB Alabama 7 San Diego Chargers Marlon Humphrey CB Alabama 8 Carolina Panthers Mike Williams WR Clemson 9 Cincinnati Bengals Derek Barnett DE Tennessee 10 Buffalo Bills Reuben Foster LB Alabama 11 New Orleans Saints Marshon Lattimore CB Ohio State 12 Cleveland Browns (from PHI) Cam Robinson OT Alabama 13 Arizona Cardinals Mitch Trubisky QB North Carolina 14 Philadelphia Eagles (from MIN) Corey Davis WR W. Michigan 15 Indianapolis Colts Dalvin Cook RB Florida State 16 Baltimore Ravens Charles Harris DE Missouri 17 Washington JuJu Smith-Schuster WR USC 18 Tennessee Titans John Ross WR Washington 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Malik McDowell DL Michigan State 20 Denver Broncos Christian McCaffrey RB Stanford 21 Detroit Lions Charles Walker DT Oklahoma 22 Miami Dolphins Teez Tabor CB Florida 23 New York Giants O.J. Howard TE Alabama 24 Oakland Raiders Sidney Jones CB Washington 25 Seattle Seahawks Dan Feeney OG Indiana 26 Houston Texans Carl Lawson LB Auburn 27 Green Bay Packers Takkarist McKinley LB UCLA 28 Atlanta Falcons Jake Butt TE Michigan 29 Pittsburgh Steelers Ryan Ramczyk OT Wisconsin 30 Kansas City Chiefs Jarrad Davis LB Florida 31 New England Patriots Lowell Lotulelei DT Utah 32 Dallas Cowboys Gareon Conley CB Ohio State

1. Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M

This really shouldn't be much of a decision. Garrett is a potential perennial Pro Bowler, and Alabama's Jonathan Allen is the only player in this class who has as high of a ceiling at a premium position. Going in any other direction is overthinking it—especially if that direction is quarterback.

Mitch Trubisky is a fine quarterback who might wind up being an NFL starter someday. Please re-read that sentence. Fine. Might. Someday. I'm not a teller of fortunes, but that seems to be the general consensus on Trubisky.

You don't take the 25th-best player in a draft at No. 1 because he's a quarterback. You take the best player unless you already have a player at that position who is super dope. The Browns' complete lack of super dopeness at all positions makes this easy.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars: Leonard Fournette , RB, LSU

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Jaguars have one of the best young receiving corps in football. Allen Robinson is a potential star when passes aren't sailing nine feet over his head. Marqise Lee had a promising all-around season, blasting all his previous career highs and emerging as a good No. 2. Allen Hurns remains a solid deep threat and is a year removed from a 1,000-yard season.

Elsewhere things are ... troublesome! The Jags offensive line borders on a train wreck, their leading rusher—T.J. Yeldon—had 465 yards, and Blake Bortles is basically a human pick-six until the fourth quarter of blowout losses. With no quarterback or offensive lineman justifying a pick at No. 4—they're unlikely to move on from Bortles, regardless—Fournette might be the move as an offensive game-changer.

Fournette won't have an Ezekiel Elliott-level rookie season. No one will, because Elliott is running behind the NFL's best offensive line. But Fournette is a dynamic playmaker who will make Bortles' job easier and provide even less of an excuse for the young quarterback to struggle.

13. Arizona Cardinals: Mitch Trubisky , QB, North Carolina

Here is about the spot you can begin rolling the dice on a shaky quarterback prospect without making me want to throw a remote at the television. The quarterback premium and the Cardinals' roster situation makes this a smart fit for a number of reasons.

First being that Carson Palmer will likely be back as their quarterback in 2017. Palmer will probably never again reach his heights from 2015, but he's a steady option who can help Trubisky develop. The North Carolina product has just one season of starter experience at the college level. The ACC isn't exactly glistening with a ton of elite defenses, moving from UNC to the NFL is going to be a whole different world.

Wide receiver is another potential move here with Larry Fitzgerald's future uncertain. But after going over 100 receptions for the second straight season, it's hard to see Fitz hanging it up just yet.