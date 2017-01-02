2017 NFL Draft: Latest 1st-Round Order, Mock Draft Predictions After Week 17

The first 20 picks of the 2017 NFL Draft are set. Sunday's games finalized the final two playoff spots—both going to teams out of the NFC North—leaving the remaining 20 spots set in stone.
The Cleveland Browns clinched the No. 1 overall pick despite nearly Brownsing it away, finishing off their 1-15 campaign with an overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The San Francisco 49ers will be drafting a franchise cornerstone, all while hiring their third coach in as many seasons.
The Jacksonville Jaguars are the only other top-five team that has fired its coaching staff. The San Diego Chargers (picking seventh) and Buffalo Bills (picking 10th) will also have new coaches in place. The Los Angeles Rams, who fired Jeff Fisher, would have had a top-five pick had they not sent it to Tennessee for last year's No. 1 overall pick, which they used on Jared Goff.
Here is a look at how the draft order would play out if it were based on regular-season record.
Mock Draft/Order
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|Position
|School
|1
|Cleveland Browns
|Myles Garrett
|DE
|Texas A&M
|2
|San Francisco 49ers
|Jonathan Allen
|DL
|Alabama
|3
|Chicago Bears
|Jamal Adams
|S
|LSU
|4
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Leonard Fournette
|RB
|LSU
|5
|Tennessee Titans (from LA)
|Jabrill Peppers
|S/LB
|Michigan
|6
|New York Jets
|Tim Williams
|LB
|Alabama
|7
|San Diego Chargers
|Marlon Humphrey
|CB
|Alabama
|8
|Carolina Panthers
|Mike Williams
|WR
|Clemson
|9
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Derek Barnett
|DE
|Tennessee
|10
|Buffalo Bills
|Reuben Foster
|LB
|Alabama
|11
|New Orleans Saints
|Marshon Lattimore
|CB
|Ohio State
|12
|Cleveland Browns (from PHI)
|Cam Robinson
|OT
|Alabama
|13
|Arizona Cardinals
|Mitch Trubisky
|QB
|North Carolina
|14
|Philadelphia Eagles (from MIN)
|Corey Davis
|WR
|W. Michigan
|15
|Indianapolis Colts
|Dalvin Cook
|RB
|Florida State
|16
|Baltimore Ravens
|Charles Harris
|DE
|Missouri
|17
|Washington
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|WR
|USC
|18
|Tennessee Titans
|John Ross
|WR
|Washington
|19
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Malik McDowell
|DL
|Michigan State
|20
|Denver Broncos
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|Stanford
|21
|Detroit Lions
|Charles Walker
|DT
|Oklahoma
|22
|Miami Dolphins
|Teez Tabor
|CB
|Florida
|23
|New York Giants
|O.J. Howard
|TE
|Alabama
|24
|Oakland Raiders
|Sidney Jones
|CB
|Washington
|25
|Seattle Seahawks
|Dan Feeney
|OG
|Indiana
|26
|Houston Texans
|Carl Lawson
|LB
|Auburn
|27
|Green Bay Packers
|Takkarist McKinley
|LB
|UCLA
|28
|Atlanta Falcons
|Jake Butt
|TE
|Michigan
|29
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Ryan Ramczyk
|OT
|Wisconsin
|30
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Jarrad Davis
|LB
|Florida
|31
|New England Patriots
|Lowell Lotulelei
|DT
|Utah
|32
|Dallas Cowboys
|Gareon Conley
|CB
|Ohio State
1. Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
This really shouldn't be much of a decision. Garrett is a potential perennial Pro Bowler, and Alabama's Jonathan Allen is the only player in this class who has as high of a ceiling at a premium position. Going in any other direction is overthinking it—especially if that direction is quarterback.
Mitch Trubisky is a fine quarterback who might wind up being an NFL starter someday. Please re-read that sentence. Fine. Might. Someday. I'm not a teller of fortunes, but that seems to be the general consensus on Trubisky.
You don't take the 25th-best player in a draft at No. 1 because he's a quarterback. You take the best player unless you already have a player at that position who is super dope. The Browns' complete lack of super dopeness at all positions makes this easy.
4. Jacksonville Jaguars: Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU
The Jaguars have one of the best young receiving corps in football. Allen Robinson is a potential star when passes aren't sailing nine feet over his head. Marqise Lee had a promising all-around season, blasting all his previous career highs and emerging as a good No. 2. Allen Hurns remains a solid deep threat and is a year removed from a 1,000-yard season.
Elsewhere things are ... troublesome! The Jags offensive line borders on a train wreck, their leading rusher—T.J. Yeldon—had 465 yards, and Blake Bortles is basically a human pick-six until the fourth quarter of blowout losses. With no quarterback or offensive lineman justifying a pick at No. 4—they're unlikely to move on from Bortles, regardless—Fournette might be the move as an offensive game-changer.
Fournette won't have an Ezekiel Elliott-level rookie season. No one will, because Elliott is running behind the NFL's best offensive line. But Fournette is a dynamic playmaker who will make Bortles' job easier and provide even less of an excuse for the young quarterback to struggle.
13. Arizona Cardinals: Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
Here is about the spot you can begin rolling the dice on a shaky quarterback prospect without making me want to throw a remote at the television. The quarterback premium and the Cardinals' roster situation makes this a smart fit for a number of reasons.
First being that Carson Palmer will likely be back as their quarterback in 2017. Palmer will probably never again reach his heights from 2015, but he's a steady option who can help Trubisky develop. The North Carolina product has just one season of starter experience at the college level. The ACC isn't exactly glistening with a ton of elite defenses, moving from UNC to the NFL is going to be a whole different world.
Wide receiver is another potential move here with Larry Fitzgerald's future uncertain. But after going over 100 receptions for the second straight season, it's hard to see Fitz hanging it up just yet.