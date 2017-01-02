Tracking Top Practice Performers from 2017 Army All-American Bowl

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Georgia 4-star running back commit D'Andre Swift had an impressive opening day at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl practices in San Antonio. Swift is the nation's No. 4 running back and is looking to improve his ranking.

SAN ANTONIO — The U.S. Army All-American Bowl is one of the nation's most prestigious events for college football recruits from all over the country. The Alamodome will feature roughly 100 athletes competing in a nationally televised game Saturday on NBC.

Some of the U.S. Army bowl alumni include NFL notables Adrian Peterson (Minnesota Vikings), LeSean McCoy (Buffalo Bills), Odell Beckham Jr. (New York Giants), Patrick Peterson (Arizona Cardinals) and Ezekiel Elliott (Dallas Cowboys). Collectively, 330 NFL draft picks have played in the game, according to All American Games, the producer of the bowl.

The players arrived in San Antonio on New Year's Day and began practicing Monday morning. Last year's game drew an attendance of 39,121 and featured quarterback Shea Patterson, who is now the quarterback at Ole Miss. The game hasn't drawn fewer than 25,000 fans since 2003.

Want to know which players are standing out in practice sessions? Interested in the latest news on the nation's top college football recruits? Stay tuned throughout the week as we highlight the action.

Monday

Chasing Harris for the RB Throne

Alabama commit Najee Harris is the nation's top-ranked overall player in the 2017 class, per Scout.com, and looked the part of a 5-star running back in the opening practice. He's a big, strong, physical specimen who will only benefit from a talented offensive line.

As good as Harris is, he must watch his back, as the quest for the top running back spot in the country is on—and it's competitive. Harris, who plays for the West team, has teammates in USC pledge Stephen Carr and 4-star Eno Benjamin, who had their own highlights Tuesday.

On the East team, the running back of the day might have been Georgia pledge D'Andre Swift, who dazzled coaches and those in attendance, according to Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports.

Harris, Florida State commit Cam Akers, Carr, Swift and Khalan Laborn, another Seminoles pledge, make up Scout.com's top five running backs. Laborn showcased his skills at the Under Armour All-America Game on Sunday. The other four will be on notice Saturday at the Alamodome.

Ohio State-Bound QB Martell Shines

The West squad had a solid trio of quarterbacks in Ohio State commit Tate Martell, Michigan pledge Dylan McCaffrey and TCU-bound Shawn Robinson. All three quarterbacks had their highlights, but Martell threw the ball almost as if he had a point to prove.

The Bishop Gorman senior—who never lost a varsity game in three seasons—made tough throws look easy, playing the role of surgeon in his first day of practice. He also was the first player on the field Monday morning, according to Greg Powers of Scout.com.

It will be interesting to see if Martell can continue his hot streak throughout the week. It also will be interesting to see if McCaffrey and Robinson—who also had decent days—step their games up a notch before Saturday.

Race for Top WR Is On

The race for the nation's top wide receiver spot had its share of entries Sunday at the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando, Florida. Saturday's U.S. Army All-American Bowl will have a few candidates gunning for that top spot as well.

One person looking to show he's the best is Donovan Peoples-Jones. The 5-star talent and recent Michigan pledge had his share of moments during East team workouts.

One of those moments came on a beautiful pass from Alabama commit Tua Tagovailoa.

Peoples-Jones is ranked as the No. 4 receiver in the 2017 class, according to Scout.com. The No. 1 spot is held by Joseph Lewis, and he'll be looking to keep that position secure. This one-handed snag caught by Scott Schrader of Rivals.com didn't hurt his argument:

The O-Line: Scary on the West Side

Both the East and West squads feature talented offensive linemen, but one look at the West makes you wonder how many yards the impressive stable of running backs can get Saturday.

When the West lined up for 11-on-11 play, the initial line featured 5-star Stanford pledge Walker Little at left tackle, the nation's top-ranked lineman in 5-star Foster Sarell at left guard, 4-star USC commit Brett Neilon at center, 5-star Ohio State pledge Wyatt Davis at right guard and 4-star Chuck Filiaga at right tackle.

For those counting, that's 23 (out of 25) stars protecting the quarterbacks and making holes for the running backs.

What's even scarier is that the West also has guys like 5-star tackle Austin Jackson and 4-star Colorado pledge Jake Moretti to help move the chains Saturday.

Look the Part of an All-American

Gear. There's no better feeling than knowing your efforts on the football field come with perks.

The U.S. Army All-Americans will all play in new Adidas gear, and several athletes decided to showcase what they received on Twitter.

Let's see if the new gear helps their games on Saturday.

