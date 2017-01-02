College Football Championship 2017: Critical Matchups in Alabama vs. Clemson

For the first time in the very brief history of the College Football Playoff, we will be treated to a rematch in the CFP National Championship Game.

The Alabama Crimson Tide took care of the Washington Huskies in the Peach Bowl, while the Clemson Tigers shut out the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Fiesta Bowl, setting up a rematch of last year's title game.

Both semifinal matchups were extremely lopsided—as has been the trend through the first three years of the playoff—but Clemson and Alabama treated us to a thriller in last year's season finale. With many players returning from those squads, this year's battle has the potential to be another classic.

Here's a look at all the info you'll need to watch the game, followed by an in-depth look at two critical matchups for each team.

National Championship Game Viewing Information

Date: Monday, Jan. 9

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.



TV: ESPN

Alabama Running Game vs. Clemson Front Seven

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

In the semifinals, Ohio State inexplicably chose to abandon the traditional running game. Buckeyes starting running back Mike Weber didn't get his first carry until the second quarter and finished the game with just five attempts.

Weber did fumble twice on those five carries, but this was not a factor in Ohio State's decision to ignore him. Weber had just two fumbles all season, so there were no questions about his ball security entering the game.

Abandoning the running game was a bizarre decision, because Clemson has been vulnerable against the run versus their top opponents this season.

Notable Running Backs vs Clemson RB/Team Rush Att Rush Yds TD CLEM Result Dalvin Cook, FSU 19 169 4 W, 37-34 James Conner, PITT 20 132 1 L, 43-42 Matthew Dayes, NCST 22 106 1 W, 24-17 ESPN.com

Alabama offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin should learn from Ohio State's mistakes and plan to run the ball early and often against Clemson.

Fortunately for Alabama fans, it shouldn't take much to convince Kiffin to heavily feature the run game. Bo Scarbrough is coming off a career-high 180 rushing yards against Washington in their semifinal matchup.

The Crimson Tide have run the ball at least 30 times in every game this season and should expect to exceed that number once again in the championship game.

If Clemson isn't able to control the line of scrimmage, as they struggled to do against teams such as Florida State and Pittsburgh, the Crimson Tide could potentially cruise to victory.

Clemson Offensive Line vs. Alabama Pass Rushers

Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

Alabama boasts one of the nation's most dangerous defensive lines, featuring Jonathan Allen and Tim Williams, both likely first-round NFL draft picks. But Clemson's offensive line might be up for the challenge of slowing down the Crimson Tide pass rush.

Clemson's offensive line is young, featuring sophomore Mitch Hyatt at left tackle and freshman Sean Pollard at right tackle. However, their inexperience hasn't prevented them from developing into one of the better duos in the nation.

According to CFB Film Room, Hyatt had allowed just one career sack entering the Tigers semifinal game against Ohio State.

Hyatt will often find himself matched up against Allen, who earned the third-highest grade among all Alabama players in last year's title game, according to Pro Football Focus.

Alabama consistently got pressure on Deshaun Watson in last year's matchup, but Clemson might be better prepared in the rematch. Hyatt was just a freshman a season ago, going up against a front seven filled with future NFL linemen.

Another year of growth from Hyatt and Clemson's other returning starters could put the Tigers in better position to protect Watson in the pocket and allow him to make plays against Alabama's secondary.