Ohio State vs. Clemson: Score and Reaction for 2016 Fiesta Bowl

While much of the focus throughout this season has been on what Clemson's offense can do, it was the Tigers defense that smothered the Ohio State Buckeyes in a 31-0 win in the 2016 Fiesta Bowl.

The victory sends Clemson to the College Football Playoff National Championship against Alabama, which defeated Washington in the Peach Bowl, to determine a national champion.

Per USA Today's Paul Myerberg, this is the worst margin of defeat for a team with Urban Meyer as head coach:



If it holds, Clemson's 31-point margin would make this the worst loss of Urban Meyer's head coaching career (194 games). — Paul Myerberg (@PaulMyerberg) January 1, 2017

Clemson came into the Fiesta Bowl ranked among the best defensive teams in the nation. The Tigers were eighth in yards allowed (313.9) and 11th in points allowed (18.4), ranking last among the four playoff teams in the latter category.

You would never know it based on what Clemson did Saturday, holding Ohio State to 215 total yards. Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports noted the Buckeyes' 22-year streak of not being shut out came to an end:

Ohio St has not been shut out since 1993, a run of 295 games. — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) January 1, 2017

ESPN's Brett McMurphy put that streak in context:

Last time Ohio State was shutout 11-20-93 vs. Michigan. J.T. Barrett had not been born & Urban Meyer was 29-year old Colorado State WR coach — Brett McMurphy (@McMurphyESPN) January 1, 2017

If there was a concern for Ohio State throughout this season, it was quarterback J.T. Barrett. He was held to a combined 210 passing yards in the last two regular-season games against Michigan State and Michigan, though he made up for it with 230 rushing yards.

Barrett's inability to get anything going in the passing game was again a story against Clemson. The junior threw for 127 yards and two interceptions, though Dave Biddle of 247Sports was pointing the finger at someone else:

Amazing how Barrett was really good when he had a real OC. I maintain he'd still be good with a real OC. #Buckeyes — Dave Biddle (@davebiddle) January 1, 2017

There were some moments that fell on Barrett. After he was able to help generate two pass-interference penalties late in the third quarter on deep throws, he sailed a pass to Curtis Samuel that went off his outstretched fingers and fell right into the hands of Clemson cornerback Cordrea Tankersley.

Even though Clemson entered this game as the No. 2 team in the playoff rankings, the Buckeyes were still favored over the ACC champions to win the national title, according to OddsShark.

Saturday Tradition also noted Meyer has a stellar track record when he has time to prepare for an opponent:

What happens when you give Urban Meyer more than a week to prepare for a game?



Nearly every time, a win. pic.twitter.com/dmcXsKODNX — Saturday Tradition (@Tradition) December 22, 2016

Yet nothing prepared Ohio State for Clemson's defense, particularly defensive lineman Carlos Watkins, who helped the Tigers' sack streak continue, per Scott Keepfer of the Greenville News:

Carlos Watkins with the sack, extending #Clemson's streak to 44 consecutive games with at least one sack. — Scott Keepfer (@ScottKeepfer) January 1, 2017

Sports Illustrated's Pete Thamel noted one possible reason the Buckeyes were only able to gain 88 rushing yards on 23 carries:

Look how close Clemson's defense is bunched to the line of scrimmage. There's no respect for deep threat. None. — Pete Thamel (@SIPeteThamel) January 1, 2017

Adam Kilgore of the Washington Post took a more irreverent approach to analyzing whatever Ohio State was doing against Clemson:

I get what Christian McCaffrey did, but weird choice for Ohio State to skip the Fiesta Bowl. — Adam Kilgore (@AdamKilgoreWP) January 1, 2017

All of the Big Ten haters have been given more ammunition, with ESPN.com's Dan Murphy noting the lack of playoff success for the conference dating back to last year's effort from Michigan State:

The Big Ten has been outscored 69-0 in the College Football Playoff in the last two years. Not great. — Dan Murphy (@DanMurphyESPN) January 1, 2017

This is a notable point, as Clemson prepares for the title game because Alabama basically tried to hide Jalen Hurts, who attempted only 14 passes for 57 yards against Washington.

The Crimson Tide got away with it because they ran for 269 yards, but they will be going against a much better defense in nine days and will have to get more than what Hurts offered them Saturday.

While defense ruled the day for Clemson, the offense wasn't exactly slacking. Deshaun Watson threw two interceptions early, but he settled down to finish with 259 passing yards, 57 rushing yards and three total touchdowns.

Even with those mistakes still popping up, Watson also showed he's capable of making spectacular throws, as this highlight from ESPN's College Gameday shows:

Tigers close the half with another Deshaun Watson TD. @ClemsonFB leads 17-0 #SidelineCam pic.twitter.com/9VDsP3qXap — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) January 1, 2017

More encouraging for Clemson than Watson's performance was Wayne Gallman's continued return to excellence. He hasn't been the same runner this season as he was in 2015, but the junior star is catching fire late with 417 rushing yards and five touchdowns in the last four games.

Gallman hasn't gone against a run defense as good as Alabama's, which is allowing two yards per carry and 63.4 rushing yards per game, but if Clemson can force the Crimson Tide to respect the ground game, it will open up things for Watson.

FS1's Skip Bayless found himself impressed by the offensive firepower Clemson has:

I'm starting to think Clemson has the firepower on both sides of the ball to beat Bama. Deshaun, Ferrell, Mike Williams, Gallman ... — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 1, 2017

This was the game from Clemson everyone has been waiting to see all year. The Tigers were always among the nation's elite in 2016, but the results didn't always look impressive. Their loss against Pittsburgh lit a necessary fire under them, culminating in a dominant win over a terrific Ohio State team.

Clemson came up five points short against Alabama in last year's championship game, but Saturday's win was a message that this team is not going to go down this time without a fight.

Stats per NCAA.com unless otherwise noted.