Peach Bowl Staff Worker Hit with Powdery Substance from Stands

Law enforcement officials were brought to the Georgia Dome on Saturday after a powdery substance thrown from the stands hit a staff worker in the face during Alabama's 24-7 victory over Washington in the Peach Bowl.

Per ESPN's Brett McMurphy, members of the Atlanta Police Homeland Security Department, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and a bomb-sniffing dog were among those used to examine the substance close to Washington's bench.

"The item was tested for biological, chemical, radiological and nuclear entities, but the results were negative, a Georgia Dome spokesperson told ESPN," McMurphy wrote.

The staff official who was hit by the substance left the field in a wheelchair and said the substance burned his eyes, and the person who threw the substance was still being sought by officials.

It's unclear at what point during the Peach Bowl the substance was thrown.

The game between Alabama and Washington was the first of this year's College Football Playoff matchups, with the Crimson Tide securing a spot in the championship game on Jan. 9 with their 14th victory of the season.