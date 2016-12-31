Fiesta Bowl 2016: Ohio State vs. Clemson Live Playoff Score and Highlights

The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes will challenge the No. 2 Clemson Tigers in the 2016 Fiesta Bowl, a College Football Playoff semifinal matchup.

Despite falling short of the Big Ten crown, Ohio State reached the championship tournament thanks to quality wins and an 11-1 record. The Buckeyes won the inaugural CFP in 2014.

Clemson won its second straight ACC title, earning a place in the playoff for the second consecutive year. Deshaun Watson and Co. finished as the national runner-up last season.

Ohio State is a three-point favorite, per OddsShark. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Bleacher Report will provide scoring updates and highlights throughout the game.