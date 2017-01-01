Peach Bowl 2016: Highlights and Comments from Washington vs. Alabama

The 2016 Peach Bowl followed the expected script, as the Alabama Crimson Tide's combination of speed and power on both sides of the ball proved too much for the Washington Huskies in a 24-7 victory to secure a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Things did not start out well for Alabama, as Washington struck first when Jake Browning hit Dante Pettis for a 16-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

Alabama found itself in the unusual position of trailing in a game, though there was plenty of time to right the ship.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, the Crimson Tide virtually never played from behind during the 2016 regular season:

.@UW_Football on the board first! Alabama has trailed on 130 offensive snaps this season (5th-fewest in FBS entering bowl season). — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 31, 2016

It wouldn't take long for Alabama to square things at seven, as it scored on the ensuing possession. Bo Scarbrough capped off the Tide's 78-yard drive by doing what he does best:

The rest of the first half would see Alabama setting itself up by creating chances thanks to its opportunistic defense. Crimson Tide defensive back Anthony Averett stripped Washington wide receiver John Ross as the Huskies were trying to cross into Bama territory.

Alabama would settle for a field goal after that turnover, taking a 10-7 lead, though things would slow down for both teams as the next six drives ended in punts.

One of the big keys to Alabama's success this season has been creating points off turnovers. The Crimson Tide entered Saturday's game with 14 non-offensive touchdowns, so it was hardly a secret they would be aggressive and Washington needed to protect the ball.

Unfortunately for the Huskies, Browning made a critical mistake with less than two minutes remaining in the second quarter by trying to force a throw after getting pressured that Ryan Anderson picked off and returned for a touchdown.

Alabama defensive end Jonathan Allen had some choice words for the Huskies walking off the field at halftime after Browning's mistake.

"They're sorry," said Allen, per ESPN's Brett McMurphy. "They're sorry."

A three-point deficit against Alabama would certainly be manageable, but 10 points changed the complexion of the entire game with ESPN College Football noting Saban teams were 83-2 before Saturday with a double-digit lead at halftime.

It wound up not making a difference either way because Washington's offense was completely stymied in the second half.

Browning had his worst game of the year with 150 yards on 20-of-38 passing with one touchdown and two interceptions, compounded by the fact the Huskies could only muster 44 rushing yards on 29 carries.

Washington's pass defense did step up to keep Alabama from creating big plays down the field. Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for a season-low 57 yards on just seven completions, but he did get support from the running game.

Scarbrough finished with 180 yards on 19 carries and two touchdowns, marking the third straight game in which he's broken the 90-yard barrier.

He also put the dagger in Washington's national-title dreams with an incredible effort on Alabama's first drive of the fourth quarter. It started when he converted a 3rd-and-9 into a first down with the Crimson Tide buried deep in their own territory and ended three plays later for 68-yard score.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban explained the team has been working to include Scarbrough in the game plan more often because of his recent success.

"Bo's been playing pretty well for us the last three or four games," Saban said, per the Associated Press (via ESPN.com). "We wanted to play him more. He's hard to tackle. He's big and powerful. He's playing with a lot of confidence."

It's a smart strategy for the Crimson Tide since Scarbrough has run for 361 yards and four touchdowns on 47 attempts in the last three games.

The greatness of Alabama's defense was subject to skepticism coming into the Peach Bowl for not facing an elite quarterback during the regular season, as Nicole Auerbach of USA Today explained:

Consider this: USC, which finished ninth in the final College Football Playoff rankings and is Rose Bowl-bound, is the best team Alabama has played. And in that season-opening matchup, USC did not start its freshman quarterback, Sam Darnold, who would ultimately become one of its biggest stars this fall. Darnold attempted just eight passes in the Alabama game. [...] And no Southeastern Conference quarterbacks — outside of Alabama’s own Jalen Hurts — were particularly impressive this season. Even the young ones who showed glimpses of potential were no match for this Alabama front seven and secondary.

Browning threw for 3,280 yards with 42 touchdowns in Washington's first 13 games, but he looked like a high school player trying to figure out what Alabama was throwing at him—especially after that initial touchdown drive.

Allen continued ranting following Alabama's victory by letting his non-complimentary thoughts about Washington known.

"They were soft," he said, per McMurphy. "No disrespect, but we could have played better.”

There are a lot of teams around the country that are going to appear soft playing Alabama's defense, so it's hard to penalize Washington for being picked apart in this game.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Washington head coach Chris Petersen was complimentary toward Alabama after his team's season came to an end.

"They are what we thought they were," he said, per 247Sports' Charlie Potter. "Really, really elite, championship defense and good players across the board."

Alabama is now on the verge of winning its fifth national championship since 2009. If there is a dynasty in any sport, pro or college, at this moment, the Crimson Tide stand tall over everyone else because of their nearly decade-long run of dominance.