LSU vs. Louisville: Game Grades, Analysis for Tigers

Now that's how LSU's season could've gone from the very start.

The LSU Tigers, a College Football Playoff hopeful at the start of the season, demolished the Louisville Cardinals, a playoff contender deep into the season, 29-9 in the Citrus Bowl.

LSU's defense nearly forced Lamar Jackson to return to New York and give back that trophy he won a few weeks ago, while Derrius Guice and the rest of the offense clicked on all cylinders.

The Ed Orgeron Era has officially begun, and it seems as though prosperity could lie ahead.

With that, let's check out the game grades for LSU in the Citrus Bowl.