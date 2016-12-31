LSU vs. Louisville: Game Grades, Analysis for Tigers

« Prev
1 of 5
Next »
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow
LSU vs. Louisville: Game Grades, Analysis for Tigers
John Raoux/Associated Press
11
Reads
0
Comments

Now that's how LSU's season could've gone from the very start. 

The LSU Tigers, a College Football Playoff hopeful at the start of the season, demolished the Louisville Cardinals, a playoff contender deep into the season, 29-9 in the Citrus Bowl. 

LSU's defense nearly forced Lamar Jackson to return to New York and give back that trophy he won a few weeks ago, while Derrius Guice and the rest of the offense clicked on all cylinders.

The Ed Orgeron Era has officially begun, and it seems as though prosperity could lie ahead.

With that, let's check out the game grades for LSU in the Citrus Bowl.

Begin Slideshow »

Follow LSU Football from B/R on Facebook

Follow LSU Football from B/R on Facebook and get the latest updates straight to your newsfeed!

Team StreamTM

LSU Newsletter

LSU Football

Subscribe Now

By signing up for our newsletter, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy.

Thanks for signing up.