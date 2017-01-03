Winners and Losers from College Football Bowl Season

College football's bowl season has been so much fun that Nick Saban almost smiled once.

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images College football's bowl season has been so much fun that Nick Saban almost smiled once.

The biggest and most obvious winners of the 2016 college football bowl season were Alabama and Clemson, but even the less meaningful bowl games were loaded with winners and losers.

It may seem silly to publish this list with the national championship still a week away, but that thing is in its own category, independent of the other 41 games we've been soaking up for the vast majority of the last 16 days.

If it makes you feel any better, we did make sure to include some slides on the play-in games for the national championship, even though those games were about as exciting to watch as the Snapchat videos your friends were posting on New Year's Eve.

Winners and losers from college football's bowl season come in all shapes and sizes. There are individual players and entire conferences on both sides of the fence. Some games were packed to the brim with drama. Others were barely worth watching in the middle of the work day. (I said barely! They were still worth watching!)

If you missed any of the action or simply want to relive the holiday season spent watching football, here is our list of the biggest winners and losers.