Under Armour All-America Game 2017: Commit Tracker and Recruit Highlights

5-Star ATH Deangelo Gibbs is among the headliners who will announce their commitment during the 2017 Under Armour All-America Game on Sunday.

The 2017 Under Armour All-America Game will feature a sampling of elite recruits who are primed to become stars on the college level in the seasons to come.

In addition to serving as a showcase for the future in college football, a handful of prospects use the event to announce which programs they will be heading to.

This year’s contest is no different, with five elite talents from the 2017 cycle set to announce during the game.

Which lucky programs will add potential stars to their 2017 recruiting classes?

Let’s take a look at the standouts who will be announcing their commitments on Sunday. Stay tuned here for updates on the latest developments with announcements during the game.

*Note: Players listed in alphabetical order to start. Will be updated in order as they commit during the game.

