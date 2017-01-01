Rose Bowl 2017: USC vs. Penn State TV Schedule, Time and Odds

The 2017 Rose Bowl is a showcase of the nation's best turnaround stories when the No. 9 USC Trojans collide with the No. 5 Penn State Nittany Lions.

Both programs have emerged from years of sanctions to make one of the top bowls of the season. The Trojans (9-3) stormed back to relevancy with future Heisman Trophy candidates at quarterback and running back.

Coincidentally enough, so did the Nittany Lions (11-2), a team also boasting enough talent at those positions to field two Heisman contenders.

With both rosters vying to be the ones that fully turned around historic programs, this has the look of a potential classic. Here's everything to know.

Rose Bowl 2017

Date: Monday, January 2

Time (ET): 5 p.m.

Location: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California

Watch: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Over/Under: 59

Spread: USC (-7)

Team Injury Reports

USC NAME POS STATUS Kevin Scott DT Out Mon Olajuwon Tucker LB Out Mon Keyshawn Young WR Ques Mon Kenny Bigelow DT Out for season Jabari Ruffin DE Out indefinitely Steven Mitchell WR Out for season Matt Fink QB Ques Mon Toa Lobendahn C Out for season USA Today

Penn State NAME POS STATUS Manny Bowen LB Out Mon Saeed Blacknall WR Out Mon Von Walker LB Out for season Brendan Mahon G Out indefinitely Paris Palmer T Ques Mon Noah Beh T Out indefinitely Brandon Polk WR Ques Mon Nick Bowers TE Out for season Nyeem Wartman-White LB Out for season USA Today

Injury reports courtesy of USA Today.

Unexpected Return

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

USC got off to an almost eye-rolling start in 2016, with backers likely waving off the year and starting to wonder about the next set of recruits.

After all, the Trojans got blown away 52-6 by Alabama to start the year and wound up losing three of their first four games, all losses coming at the hands of ranked opponents.

USC didn't lose another game.

The Trojans seemed to flip a switch as stunning freshman Sam Darnold took control, completing 68.1 percent of his passes with 26 touchdowns against eight interceptions. His play helped the team win eight games in a row to close the season and score more than 40 points five times.

Now a future Heisman contender himself, Darnold had the help of another likely future Heisman hopeful, Ronald Jones II. The sophomore shredded defenses for 6.5 yards per carry with his 1,027 yards and 11 scores.

Don't forget JuJu Smith-Schuster, arguably the best wideout in the nation. He caught 63 passes for 781 yards and nine scores on the year. Despite the wealth of weapons, Darnold has cautioned against his team taking Penn State's defense lightly, as captured by Andrew Callahan of 247 Sports:

USC QB Sam Darnold: "I don't think we're going to get any blown coverages from Penn State." — Andrew Callahan (@ACallahan_247) December 30, 2016

It's a fair warning considering Penn State held five opponents to 20 points or less, even holding Rutgers scoreless.

Still, USC won't shy away from the quick-hitting attack that got it here. With some of the best players on the edges on either side of the football, the Trojans have the talent to play with and surpass Penn State. They'll just have to do so against a team that looks like a carbon copy of themselves.

Seeking the Exclamation Point

‪#RoseBowl Practice 4️⃣🌹 is in the books. ‬Check out the guys at work & the senior carry-off tradition. #WeAre ‬ A video posted by Penn State Football (@pennstatefball) on Dec 31, 2016 at 5:47pm PST

Penn State wasn't exactly sure it would make it this far, either, though two factors propelled the program—fun and one shocking emergence from a quarterback.

Penn State head coach James Franklin touched on the topic in the week leading up to the game, according to Stats LLC (via ESPN.com).

"That's what it starts with. You get guys playing hard and playing for each other, you have a chance. That is what I'm most proud of. ... And they're having fun. God forbid, you have fun while playing major college football," Franklin said.

The Nittany Lions have plenty of fun thanks to sophomore Trace McSorley, who threw for 3,360 yards with 25 touchdowns and five interceptions, with another 352 yards and six scores on the ground.

McSorley didn't do it on his own, though, not with Saquon Barkley exploding out of the backfield and posting 1,302 yards and 16 touchdowns on a 5.3 per-carry average.

Penn State's maturation process really shined through in an October upset of Ohio State, which held the Buckeyes out of the Big Ten title game. There, McSorley threw a score, Barkley put up a huge 99 yards on 12 rushes and the team kept Ohio State grounded.

McSorley hasn't faced anything like the combination of USC defensive backs Adoree' Jackson and cornerback Iman Marshall, so his spread-it-around attack that involved four to five players at a time necessitates his excellent decision-making if his Nittany Lions are to win.

Prediction

Ryan Kang/Associated Press

On paper, USC has more talent and should be able to eventually pull ahead of Penn State.

So seems to be the thinking of Las Vegas here, which likes the Trojans by a score.

While Barkley has shown he can take over games on his own like he did with a pair of 200-yard games this season, it won't happen against USC's defense—and especially not if USC pulls ahead.

Penn State will have problems with Smith-Schuster through the air. Darnold has thrown multiple touchdowns in each of USC's eight consecutive wins and doesn't figure to slow now. Look for USC to eventually jump ahead on a big play late.

Prediction: USC 30, Penn State 27



