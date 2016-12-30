Orange Bowl 2016: Michigan vs. Florida State Live Score and Highlights

The No. 6 Michigan Wolverines will challenge the No. 11 Florida State Seminoles in the 2016 Orange Bowl on Friday night.

Both teams entered the campaign with championship aspirations, but early losses doomed Florida State (9-3) before Michigan (10-2) fell twice during the last three weeks.

According to OddsShark, coach Jim Harbaugh's team is a seven-point favorite. The Wolverines are 3-1 against currently ranked teams, while the 'Noles have something to prove at 1-2.

ESPN will televise the showdown, which will kick off around 8:15 p.m. ET. Bleacher Report will provide scoring updates, highlights and reactions throughout the game.