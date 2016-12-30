Lane Kiffin Left Behind by Alabama Team Buses After Media Day Session

Offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin helped lead the Alabama Crimson Tide to the national title last season and the College Football Playoff this season, but that apparently doesn't warrant a spot on the team bus.

According to Chris Low of ESPN.com, Kiffin was left behind by Alabama's team buses following Thursday's Peach Bowl media day session. Low noted Kiffin was the final member of the Crimson Tide to complete interviews, and the buses had already left for downtown Atlanta by the time he made it out.

It was business as usual for Kiffin considering the same thing happened to him when he was talking to reporters after last season's 45-40 victory over Clemson in the national title game.

"First, I get fired on the tarmac," Kiffin said at the time, per Low, "and now I get left behind at the national championship."

Low pointed out Kiffin was referring to when USC fired him after he served as the program's head coach from 2010-13.

Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports wrote Kiffin was fired by the Trojans "in the early morning hours after touching down at a private airport" following a loss to Arizona State. Kiffin called it the low point of his career, although he seemed to have a sense of humor about it after Thursday's incident.

Despite his inability to make the team bus, Kiffin's offense scored 40.5 points per game this season, which is one reason the Crimson Tide are two wins away from their second straight national title.

Kiffin's ability to direct a dynamic offense caught the eye of Florida Atlantic, who elected to hire him as its head coach for the 2017 season.

The Owls will attempt to replicate the success the Crimson Tide enjoyed under Kiffin, although they could certainly improve on Alabama's transportation system for the incoming coach.