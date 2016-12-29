USF vs. South Carolina: Score and Reaction for 2016 Birmingham Bowl

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Most of South Florida's opponents this season found it nearly impossible to contain Quinton Flowers. South Carolina was no exception.

The electrifying quarterback was up to his old tricks at the Birmingham Bowl on Thursday, leading USF to a 46-39 overtime win. Flowers finished the game with 261 passing yards, 105 rushing yards and five total touchdowns, with three rushing scores in the first half alone.

That put him in rare company, per ESPN Stats & Info:

Quinton Flowers (USF): 3rd player in last 10 seasons w/200 pass yds, 100 rush yds & 5 TD resp for in bowl gm. Joins Tajh Boyd & Dan LeFevour pic.twitter.com/DYD5tmZeyk — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 29, 2016

And he saved the best for last, finding Elkanah Dillon in the back of the end zone on the first play of overtime for what was ultimately the game-winning touchdown, via the Birmingham Bowl's official Twitter account:

Flowers' efforts—along with five turnovers from the Gamecocks, including two in the red zone, and South Florida's 208 yards on the ground—were the difference, even as South Carolina erased an 18-point deficit late in the third quarter to force overtime.

The loss spoiled excellent performances by South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley (32-of-43 for 390 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions) and wide receiver Deebo Samuel (14 catches for 190 yards and a score).

It also moved the SEC's record in bowl games to 1-3 this year, an unflattering mark for the conference, as Dan Wolken of USA Today noted:

We are seeing how truly putrid the bottom of the SEC was this year. — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) December 29, 2016

Flowers took little time before going to work against South Carolina's overmatched defense, rushing for touchdowns on the team's second and third offensive drives to help the Bulls seize an early 15-0 lead.

Flowers' second run, in particular, was worthy of the highlight reel, as the Birmingham Bowl's Twitter account shared:

Just how @USFFootball drew it up... 🤔



USF 15, USC 0

1Q, 4:26 pic.twitter.com/aG2tZQ72YF — Birmingham Bowl (@Birmingham_Bowl) December 29, 2016

A Mitchell Wilcox fumble late in the first quarter gave South Carolina life, however, and four plays later, Bentley found tight end Hayden Hurst downfield for a 25-yard touchdown to help cut the deficit to 15-7.

The Birmingham Bowl shared the replay:

Flowers had another answer, however, running for his third touchdown of the day 10 players later.

The two teams traded touchdowns late in the second quarter, and South Florida took a 29-14 lead into halftime.

USF's first half impressed Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports:

Very impressed by #USF running thru SoCarolina like this. Quinton Flowers is legit & OC David Reaves has done a terrific job w this attack. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 29, 2016

Dennis Dodd of CBSSports.com agreed, especially considering that former head coach Willie Taggart left the program to become Oregon's next head coach:

USF looks more like Oregon with Chip Kelly at the moment than USF without Willie Taggart. — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) December 29, 2016

The Bulls extended their lead to 39-21 about halfway through the third quarter.

But the Gamecocks kept fighting, cutting the deficit to eight points with 9:41 remaining in the fourth after Bentley escaped pressure and found Bryan Edwards in the back of the end zone on fourth down. Edwards showed fantastic concentration on the play, catching the ball after his defender managed to tip the pass, as the Birmingham Bowl shared:

The Gamecocks moved downfield again on their next drive and found themselves in the red zone, looking to tie the contest. However, A.J. Turner's fumble gave the Bulls the ball back with 4:19 on the clock.

But South Carolina's defense held, and Chris Lammons returned the ensuing punt to the 2-yard line. Three plays later, Turner plunged into the end zone, and Hurst's jumping catch on the two-point conversion tied the ballgame.

The Gamecocks' official Twitter account was thrilled with the comeback performance:

TIE GAME!!! TIE GAME!!!! TIE GAME!!! 39-39 all as Hurst brings down the catch on the 2-point conversion!!!!! 1:11 to play pic.twitter.com/vSoF9Sx3cl — Gamecock Athletics (@GamecocksOnline) December 29, 2016

USF couldn't muster a game-winning drive in regulation, and the contest headed to overtime. But Flowers connected with Dillon on USF's first possession, and the team's defense held.

For USF, which improved to 11-2, the win ushers in the Charlie Strong era, as he'll take over as the head coach starting next season. The Gamecocks and Will Muschamp will have a sour taste in their mouths after losing in the head coach's first bowl game with the school, meanwhile, as his first season at the helm resulted in a 6-7 record.

