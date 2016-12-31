Fiesta Bowl 2016: Ohio State vs. Clemson TV Schedule and Live Stream

After weeks of hype and buildup, the 2016 Fiesta Bowl is upon us, as Clemson battles Ohio State for a spot in the national championship game.

The Buckeyes and Tigers are two of the elite programs in America. Each team is loaded with talent, and both had expectations of landing in the College Football Playoff when the season began. This should make for a close, exciting matchup.

Let us take a look at the television and live-stream schedule for this New Year's Eve affair, and we'll also look at each team.

2016 Fiesta Bowl Schedule Date Location Start Time (ET) Network Live Stream Saturday, Dec. 31 University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Arizona 7 p.m. ESPN Watch ESPN FiestaBowl.org

The level of pure talent on both sides is undeniable, and Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer noted preparation will be key with each team having great players. per Tim May of the Columbus Dispatch.

"I think you feel confident when you have better players than your opponent. It's not rocket science to figure that out," Meyer said Friday. "Obviously, when talent becomes equated, that's that whole 'nine strong' philosophy that, as Dabo [Swinney] said, the margin for error is going to be very slight."

Meyer is accurate in his assessment of talent. Ohio State has finished with a top-10 recruiting class every year since 2012, according to Scout.com.

Clemson has sported a top-30 class each year in that timespan while also developing lesser-recruited players, like cornerback Cordrea Tankersley, into NFL prospects. Yet perhaps the Tigers' most-prized recruit in the last several years is Deshaun Watson, and he will be the focal point of Ohio State's defense.

After a shaky start to the season in which he threw 22 touchdowns against 10 picks, Watson was nearly unstoppable in November. Take a look at his numbers, including his ridiculous completion percentage:

Watson November 2016 Numbers Completion Percentage Passing Yards Passing TDs Interceptions Rushing Yards Rushing TDs 75.7 1,298 12 4 113 3 NCAA.com

Three of those interceptions came in the team's only loss to Pittsburgh, so Watson was not perfect. However, Watson's weapons give Clemson an explosive offense that will worry Ohio State.

Mike Williams emerged as one of the nation's best receivers, catching 84 passes for 1,171 yards and 10 touchdowns while acting as a burner and a quality possession guy. Jordan Leggett is among the top tight ends in the sport, going for 637 yards and seven touchdowns. Wayne Gallman also provides a threat in the backfield with 1,002 rushing yards and 15 scores.

Who Wins the 2016 Fiesta Bowl? Clemson Ohio State Submit Vote vote to see results Who Wins the 2016 Fiesta Bowl? Clemson 25.0%

Ohio State 75.0% Total votes: 4

Ohio State should be equipped to combat Clemson's offense. The Buckeyes rank third nationally in scoring defense at 14.2 points allowed per game, third in total defense at 282.3 yards allowed per game and fifth in red-zone defense.

The team has playmakers at every level of the defense. Raekwon McMillan is a star at linebacker to complement a deep defensive line featuring Nick Bosa and Sam Hubbard. In the secondary, Gareon Conley, Malik Hooker and Marshon Lattimore are future NFL players.

The key to this game could be third-down play, as each team is excellent in this situation. Clemson is the country's fifth-best team offensively on third down, while Ohio State is 10th. Defensively, Clemson is seventh, and Ohio State is 10th.

Keeping the opposing offense off the field will go a long way toward earning a win, especially for Ohio State. The Buckeyes have been inconsistent at times offensively, so earning extra possessions could be the difference between keeping up with Clemson or falling short.

This game could go either way, so expect a tight matchup that will come down to the final series. Clemson has the slight edge, though, with a quarterback that has playoff experience and a dynamic offense that could explode if all of the pieces come together.

Statistics are courtesy of NCAA.com.