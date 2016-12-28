West Virginia vs. Miami: Score and Reaction for 2016 Russell Athletic Bowl

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

The Miami Hurricanes rolled to a 31-14 victory over the West Virginia Mountaineers in the Russell Athletic Bowl on Wednesday night at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Brad Kaaya made a big impression on NFL scouts, throwing for 282 yards and four touchdowns on 24-of-34 passing. The junior has one more year of eligibility, but his performance Wednesday may encourage him to strike while the iron is hot.

In his last college game, quarterback Skyler Howard had a forgettable night. He was West Virginia's leading rusher with 63 yards on 21 carries, yet he had only 134 yards through the air. SB Nation's Smoking Musket thought it was a fitting end to his time with the Mountaineers:

Here lies Skyler Howard, he died as he lived, over throwing 5'9 slot receivers. — Smoking Musket (@SmokingMusket) December 29, 2016

Following a sluggish start, Miami scored 21 unanswered points in the second quarter to take a 21-7 lead into halftime.

Until the final 6:30 of the half, Kennedy McKoy's six-yard touchdown run was all that separated the two teams.

Then, Kaaya threw his first of three first-half touchdown passes to Ahmmon Richards for 51 yards. The Associated Press' Tim Reynolds joked that the freshman wideout is already looking ahead to the next stage in his football career:

Ahmmon Richards just declared for the 2018 NFL Draft. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) December 28, 2016

With 2:11 left in the second quarter, Malcolm Lewis put Miami ahead 14-7 with a three-yard touchdown reception, and Braxton Berrios padded the Hurricanes' advantage with a 26-yard touchdown catch 27 seconds prior to halftime.

The Russell Athletic Bowl's official Twitter account was taken aback by Miami's rapid turnaround:

When you find out that Miami went from zero first downs to three TDs in like six minutes of game time 👀👀 #RAB pic.twitter.com/XVQ1UXbgom — RussellAthleticBowl (@RussellAthBowl) December 29, 2016

The Hurricanes noted the team's improvement coincided with a hot streak through the air for Kaaya:

Brad Kaaya has completed his last 10 passes for 157 yards and 3 TDs.#Canes leading 21-7, 27 seconds left in the first half — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 29, 2016

SB Nation's Spencer Hall thought Mountaineers head coach Dana Holgorsen grew increasingly angry as Miami took control of the game:

Dana Holgorsen is going to burn off the remaining hairs on his head with radiant rage tonight — NIGHT BUFF-FORE XMAS (@edsbs) December 29, 2016

The Hurricanes opened up the second half with Kaaya's fourth touchdown of the game. After catching a quick screen, David Njoku broke a tackle and ran down the sideline before diving into the end zone.

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah and Bleacher Report's Matt Miller are high on the junior tight end should he make the jump to the NFL:

Miami is a good looking team. Keeping my eye on TE David Njoku. Haven't done a full work up on him but he flashes big time on tape. — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) December 28, 2016

I really like David Njoku. Probably in my top 50 if he declares. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) December 28, 2016

Howard stopped the bleeding for West Virginia with a four-yard touchdown run at the 7:50 mark of the third quarter to trim the Mountaineers' deficit to 14 points, 28-14.

Michael Badgley provided Miami with a little more breathing room after connecting on a 30-yard field goal with 4:26 remaining in the third quarter. From there, the Hurricanes defense did its job, forcing a turnover on downs on each of West Virginia's next two possessions.

The Mountaineers punted with 54 seconds left, which was the final nail in their coffin.

Oakland Raiders linebacker Bruce Irvin, a West Virginia alumnus, was disappointed to see his alma mater stumble on a national stage:

B glad when I can bet on wvu in big games and win sometimes! Damn! — Bruce Irvin (@BIrvin_WVU11) December 29, 2016

The 2016 season was a nice start for Mark Richt in his first season at Miami. Neither Al Golden nor Randy Shannon made a bowl game in their first years, so Richt already has a leg up on his predecessors.

Building on that success will be the biggest thing for the Hurricanes head coach.

Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman sees an encouraging future on the horizon—albeit with some issues still to address:

#Miami's got some good pieces w/ big-time young talent on both sides of ball. Need to get much better on the OL & more DBs for the next step — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 29, 2016

The Big Lead's Tyler Duffy wondered if the Hurricanes will be one of the more overhyped teams of 2017:

Miami is an early favorite to be the team ranked 10-15 spots too high heading into next year. — Tyler Duffy (@tyduffy) December 29, 2016

According to Scout, Miami has the No. 14 recruiting class, up from No. 37 in 2016, so Richt is already making strides in that regard.

Replacing Kaaya, who will likely enter the NFL draft, won't be easy, but Miami returns a number of key players for next season. While it may be premature to put the Hurricanes in the ACC title discussion in 2017, nine or 10 wins should be the minimum expectation.

This time last year, it looked like Holgorsen's job was in jeopardy. The Charleston Gazette-Mail's Mitch Vingle reported West Virginia was contemplating whether to fire Holgorsen.

Wednesday's defeat shouldn't reignite that conversation. Losing in a bowl game doesn't erase what was a surprisingly positive 2016 campaign for the Mountaineers.

Like Miami, West Virginia will lose its leading passer, with Howard graduating, so Holgorsen will be afforded some patience in 2017 in what will likely be more of a rebuilding year.