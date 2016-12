Russell Athletic Bowl

West Virginia (10-2) vs. Miami (8-4)

TV: ESPN



Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

The 2016 Russell Athletic Bowl pits the Big 12's West Virginia Mountaineers against the ACC's Miami Hurricanes.

Miami will be searching for its first bowl win since 2006, while the Mountaineers are hoping for a positive end to a season that saw them compete for the Big 12 title before falling short.

Stay plugged in below for continued updates.