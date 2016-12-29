Music City Bowl 2016: Nebraska vs. Tennessee TV Schedule, Time and Odds

Two budding national powers collide in the 2016 Music City Bowl when the Nebraska Cornhuskers meet the No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers.

Nebraska (9-3) is on the rise in the Big Ten behind a potent rushing attack, with two of the team's three losses coming against ranked Wisconsin and Ohio State squads.

Tennessee (8-4) fancies itself on the rise as well, though preseason expectations fell a bit flat after losing to ranked opponents and two expected victories turned wrong.

Friday functions as an important stepping stone for both programs as they continue to eye the future. With two electric quarterbacks ready to put on a show, this isn't one of Friday's five games to miss.

Music City Bowl 2016

Date: Friday, Dec. 30

Time (ET): 3:30 p.m.

Location: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Watch: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Tickets: ScoreBig.com

Over/Under: 64

Spread: Tennessee (-6.5)

Team Injury Reports

Nebraska NAME POS STATUS Terrell Newby RB Prob Fri Tre Bryant RB Ques Fri Boaz Joseph CB Out Fri Nate Gerry S Out Fri Jordan Westerkamp WR Out Fri Ryker Fyfe QB Prob Fri Tommy Armstrong Jr. QB Doub Fri Alonzo Moore WR Ques Fri Matt Snyder TE Ques Fri USA Today

Tennessee NAME POS STATUS Venzell Boulware OL Out Fri Dylan Wiesman OL Ques Fri Chance Hall OL Out Fri Evan Berry DB Out for season Shy Tuttle DL Out for season Austin Smith DL Ques Fri Kahlil McKenzie DL Out for season Jalen Reeves-Maybin LB Out for season Quart'e Sapp LB Out for season USA Today

Injury reports courtesy of USA Today.

Next Man Up

Gettin' some work in today. 🔴🌽 #GBR A video posted by Nebraska Football (@huskerfbnation) on Dec 27, 2016 at 1:42pm PST

It's hard to know if Nebraska will trot out quarterback Tommy Armstrong Jr. Friday.

While the injury report above says doubtful, head coach Mike Riley has said Armstrong could still suit up and see some snaps if he progresses this week, according to the Lincoln Journal Star's Brian Christopherson.

Having Armstrong on the field would be huge for the Cornhuskers considering he passed for 2,180 yards and 14 touchdowns and ran for another 512 and eight. If he can't go, the offense will find a new leader in senior Ryker Fyfe, who has two touchdowns and one interception on 63 attempts this year.

Either way, Nebraska will do its damage on the ground as usual. Fyfe can fill in as an option rusher in a pinch for an offense that tallied 2,138 yards and 23 scores on the ground while averaging 4.3 yards per carry.

It certainly helps that Tennessee ranks near the bottom of the barrel against the rush this year, coughing up 231.7 yards per game on the ground. With three backs sitting on a minimum of 43 carries this year, Nebraska will stick to the ground and look to grind out a win old Big Ten style.

Given Tennessee's erratic nature and miserable rush defense, Nebraska certainly has hope even if Armstrong watches the entire game from the sideline.

Showing Up

Great focus this morning 🍊🍊🍊🏈 Be #EL17E A photo posted by Tennessee Football (@vol_football) on Dec 20, 2016 at 8:09am PST

Tennessee had a major consistency problem this year.

The Volunteers showed up big with wins against then-No. 19 Florida and then-No. 25 Georgia in back-to-back weeks. Right after, though, they suffered a two-overtime loss to then-No. 8 Texas A&M, then a 49-10 blowout at the hands of top-ranked Alabama. The hangover to complete the three-game skid was a loss to a 6-6 South Carolina squad.

Tennessee got back on track for three games—then went down at the hands of 6-7 Vanderbilt to close the season.

ESPN.com's Edward Aschoff explained the gut-wrenching blow:

Losing to South Carolina was bad, but getting beat by 11 to Vanderbilt to close the season -- with the Allstate Sugar Bowl in sight -- was gut-wrenching for the Vols. What's more is that the defense gave up 608 yards to the SEC's worst offense. Tennessee players and fans could have dealt with missing out on the SEC title game, but only if the Sugar Bowl was the alternative.

On paper, Tennessee has the talent to play with any team in the nation. Joshua Dobbs threw for 2,655 yards and 26 scores through the air while also leading the team in rushing at 713 yards and nine scores. The top three backs on the roster all hit minimums of 83 carries, 451 yards and three scores (though one of those players, Jalen Hurd, left the team in November).

The problem is either preparation or dealing with dashed expectations, if not both. Tennessee doesn't want to be in this bowl, but at the same time, the team has a chance to post its usual offensive-minded performance and make a statement. If not, a lackadaisical performance would fit the theme of the season.

Which Tennessee team shows up will decide the game.

Prediction

Wade Payne/Associated Press/Associated Press Tennessee WR Josh Malone

Those wanting to pick this confounding matchup need to roll with the more consistent team.

Which team will win? Nebraska Tennessee Submit Vote vote to see results Which team will win? Nebraska 0%

Tennessee 0% Total votes: 0

Talented as Tennessee might be and as great as Dobbs is, the Volunteers haven't shown up nearly enough at the right times to have faith in a positive bowl outing. The team's final game of the season was the worst by a mile and the program hasn't exactly responded well to losses (the team stopped the three-game skid only thanks to a game against Tennessee Tech).

Armstrong or not, Nebraska will still employ its smashing approach on the ground to great success. Making an erratic Tennessee team predictably take to the air is great news for a Nebraska defense that has 16 interceptions on the year.

Look for Nebraska to control the pace of this one and pull away in the second half.

Prediction: Nebraska 35, Tennessee 28



Statistics courtesy of ESPN unless otherwise specified. All betting information courtesy of OddsShark.

Follow Chris Roling (@Chris_Roling) on Twitter.