TaxSlayer Bowl Betting: Georgia Tech vs. Kentucky Odds, Analysis and Pick

Not too long ago, Georgia Tech, while making annual trips to bowls, lost seven of them in a row. But the Yellow Jackets are working on turning that trend around, going 2-1 both straight up and against the spread in their last three bowls. In an interesting ACC-SEC matchup, Tech's Ramblin' Wreck clash with Kentucky in the TaxSlayer Bowl on Saturday in Jacksonville.

TaxSlayer Bowl point spread: The Yellow Jackets opened as five-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football pick, via OddsShark computer: 33.2-31.4 Yellow Jackets (College football picks on every game)

Why the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets can cover the spread

Georgia Tech started 3-0 this season, then lost three in a row as the schedule got a little tougher. But the Yellow Jackets finished by winning five of their last six games, including an upset at ACC divisional champion Virginia Tech and a come-from-behind rivalry victory over Georgia in the finale.

So the Ramblin' Wreck are back in a bowl after having an 18-season bowl streak come to an end last year.

Georgia Tech trailed the Bulldogs in Athens 27-14 with less than 10 minutes to go, but scored twice, the second time with just 30 seconds on the clock, to steal the win. The Yellow Jackets ran for 226 yards that day, which means they finished by outrushing seven of their last eight opponents, going 5-3 ATS along the way.

The Ramblin' Wreck are also 3-1-1 ATS this year as favorites on the betting line.

Why the Kentucky Wildcats can cover the spread

The Wildcats started 2-3 this year, with losses to both teams that played in the SEC Championship Game, Alabama and Florida. But Kentucky then won five of its last seven games, including a 41-38 upset of Louisville and Heisman winner Lamar Jackson in the season finale.

UK outgained the Cardinals that crazy day 581-561, claiming the Governor's Cup as a four-touchdown underdog. So the Wildcats outgained six of their last seven opponents, going 5-2 ATS in the process.

Kentucky should be fired up for this bowl, its first in four seasons under coach Mark Stoops. The Wildcats are 5-2 ATS this year as underdogs.

Smart pick

Georgia Tech's option is tough to prepare for, and Kentucky's defense is already allowing almost 230 yards per game on the ground. This might be a fun one to watch, but the smart money on the Vegas odds rides with the Ramblin' Wreck.

Betting trends

Kentucky is 7-2 ATS in its last nine games.

The total has gone over in six of Georgia Tech's last eight games.

Georgia Tech is 7-2 SU and 8-1 ATS in its last nine games after winning as an underdog.

All college football lines and betting trends courtesy of Bleacher Report’s official odds partner, OddsShark. All quotes gathered firsthand unless otherwise noted. Check out Twitter for injury and line-movement updates and the OddsShark YouTube page for picks and analysis, or download the free odds tracker app.