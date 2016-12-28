Rose Bowl, Cotton Bowl, Sugar Bowl Odds Update: Bowl Game Betting Lines Analysis

The Penn State Nittany Lions (11-2) and Wisconsin Badgers (10-3) took part in an epic Big Ten Championship Game back on December 3, but the winner did not earn the right to participate in this year’s College Football Playoff field.

The Nittany Lions rallied back to beat the Badgers 38-31 as 2.5-point underdogs after trailing 28-7, and they are still not getting much respect from oddsmakers as 6.5-point underdogs versus the USC Trojans (9-3) in Monday’s Rose Bowl matchup at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Penn State has covered the number in its last eight games, while USC has gone 0-5 against the spread in its previous five games versus Big Ten opponents.

Regardless, the Trojans are viewed as the better team after finishing the season on an eight-game winning streak (7-1 ATS), including a 26-13 road win over the Pac-12 champion Washington Huskies as 9.5-point underdogs November 12. USC is also 7-1 straight up and ATS in its last eight January games.

Before the Rose Bowl kicks off, Wisconsin will try to hand the unbeaten Western Michigan Broncos (13-0) their first loss in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.



The Badgers are listed as eight-point chalk against the Broncos and have won 17 in a row versus Mid-American Conference foes, going 11-6 ATS with covers in their last five.

Western Michigan has not really been tested this year but did need to hold on for a 29-23 victory against the Ohio Bobcats in the MAC Championship Game on December 2. The Broncos were 16.5-point favorites and had gone 9-3 ATS in their previous 12 games.

Wrapping up Monday’s betting action will be a showdown between the Auburn Tigers (8-4) and the Oklahoma Sooners (10-2) in the Sugar Bowl at the Superdome in New Orleans. The Sooners won the Big 12 for the second straight season but did not make the CFP field like last year, and their motivation will be questioned heading into this matchup with the Tigers.

Oklahoma is just a three-point favorite after opening twice as high at some sportsbooks. Auburn is 10-3 SU in its last 13 postseason games, plus 7-2 SU and ATS in its previous nine overall, and will also get the chance to prove the SEC is superior.