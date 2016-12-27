Vince Wilfork's Son D'Aundre Arrested for Codeine Possession

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

The Houston Cougars dismissed D'Aundre Holmes-Wilfork, son of Houston Texans defensive tackle Vince Wilfork, after the freshman safety was arrested for codeine possession.

"We are aware of the situation and D'Aundre is no longer a part of the Houston Football program," Houston said in a statement, according to TMZ Sports.

Citing the police report from the incident, the Houston Chronicle's Dana Guthrie reported authorities in Friendswood, Texas, arrested Holmes-Wilfork on Dec. 21 after they allegedly discovered 381 grams of the substance.

If convicted of felony drug possession, the 19-year-old could be sentenced anywhere from two to 20 years in prison.

Holmes-Wilfork didn't appear in a game for Houston this year after walking on with the Cougars before the start of the 2016 season.