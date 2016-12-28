Fiesta Bowl 2016: Ohio State vs. Clemson Latest Odds, Live-Stream Schedule

The Clemson Tigers return to the College Football Playoff for the second consecutive season to face the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2016 Fiesta Bowl.

The Buckeyes are also making their second trip to the playoff, and the first since winning the inaugural playoff in the 2014 season.

According to OddsShark.com, Ohio State is a 3.5-point favorite in this matchup, a rematch of the 2014 Orange Bowl, which Clemson won 40-35.

Fiesta Bowl Viewing Information

Date: Saturday, Dec. 31

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

TV: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

According to Bill Rabinowitz of the Columbus Dispatch, Clemson safety Jadar Johnson recently shared some insight into the Tigers' defensive game plan:

Clemson safety Jadar Johnson said emphasis will be on containing J.T. Barrett as a runner. "I don't think he's a very accurate passer." — Bill Rabinowitz (@brdispatch) December 27, 2016

That's a reasonable statement on Barrett's passing ability, but, fortunately for Ohio State, Barrett is supported by a talented group of receivers. Noah Brown and Curtis Samuel have the ability to test the Clemson secondary and could produce some big plays if the Tigers are going to leave them in single coverage in an effort to contain Ohio State's run game.

If the Clemson safeties are asked to help out in the run game more often, that could increase the importance of Clemson cornerbacks Cordrea Tankersley and Ryan Carter, who may be left on their own against the Buckeyes top playmakers.

Clemson's interest in Ohio State's run game should be about more than just Barrett, however.

Mike Weber has emerged as one of the most talented runners in the Big Ten this season in his first year as the Buckeyes starter. Ohio State will likely try to establish the running game early, especially due to Clemson's track record against top running backs this season:

Notable Running Backs vs Clemson RB/Team Rush Att Rush Yds TD CLEM Result Dalvin Cook, FSU 19 169 4 W, 37-34 James Conner, PITT 20 132 1 L, 43-42 ESPN.com

When Clemson is on offense, the key to the game will be quarterback Deshaun Watson's ability to prevent costly mistakes.

Despite his elite talent, Watson has a tendency to make poor decisions under pressure which can lead to turnovers. Over the past two seasons, Watson has thrown 28 interceptions, an average of one per game.

Unfortunately for Watson, Ohio State's secondary is among the best ball-hawking units in the nation. The Buckeyes have 18 interceptions this season, and returned seven for touchdowns.

A timely turnover could swing the momentum of this game in Ohio State's favor. But if Watson can maintain control of the football, the edge in this game should stick with Clemson.

Clemson's offense has been the more consistent unit throughout the season and was playing its best football by season's end. The Tigers wrapped up the year by scoring at least 35 points in each of their final six games.

Ohio State's offense, on the other hand, has been wildly inconsistent.

The Buckeyes are capable of scoring outbursts, as evidenced by their back-to-back 63-point games against Indiana and Nebraska. But they were also held in check against teams such as Michigan State, Penn State and Northwestern.

So long as Watson and the Tigers offense protect the ball, they should hang on for the win and advance to their second consecutive national championship game.

Prediction: Clemson 27, Ohio State 24