College Football Rankings: B/R's Top 25 Post-Bowl Games

Next wee,k we'll have our national champion after Alabama and Clemson play in Tampa, Florida with everything at stake. Before we get there, though, we're giving you one last Bleacher Report Top 25 so tide you over.

Rather than do another poll after the final—when seemingly the winner will be No. 1 and the runner-up shouldn't be any lower than second—we're recapping the 2016-17 season now. These rankings are based on the entire body of work and while extra weight is given to how teams were playing at the end of the season, including in bowl games, they aren't entirely dependent on the most recent result.

That's a good thing for some teams, namely those that were beaten handily in the playoffs.

The Bleacher Report poll is voted on by 16 members of our college football staff: writers Greg Couch, Tyler Donohue, Matt Hayes, David Kenyon, Sanjay Kirpalani, Adam Kramer, Kerry Miller, Brian Pedersen, David Regimbal, Barrett Sallee, Damon Sayles, Brad Shepard and Christopher Walsh; video staff Michael Felder and Sean McManus and editor Eric Yates.

First-place votes are worth 25 points, with each subsequent point worth one fewer point all the way down to one for 25th place. The 25 teams with the most poll points make our list, with the rest falling into the "others receiving votes" category.

