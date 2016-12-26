NC State vs. Vanderbilt: Score and Reaction for 2016 Independence Bowl

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Jaylen Samuels and a strong defensive effort helped North Carolina State bring home a win in the Camping World Independence Bowl.

The Wolfpack dominated Vanderbilt in all phases of the game, earning a convincing 41-17 victory Monday night.

Samuels was the star for North Carolina State, scoring three touchdowns to go with 104 receiving yards on six catches. The junior did most of his damage after the catch, turning heads throughout the game. Travis Haney of 247Sports provided his thoughts on the star's play:

Jaylen Samuels appears to be someone who will score many NFL TDs. Has 3 today for NC State. — Travis Haney (@travhaney) December 27, 2016

The performance put him in some impressive company, per David Hale of ESPN:

Jaylen Samuels has 29 TDs from scrimmage last 2 years. Only P5 players with more: Dalvin Cook, Lamar Jackson, Leonard Fournette. That’s it. — David Hale (@DavidHaleESPN) December 27, 2016

Quarterback Ryan Finley had a strong showing as well with 235 passing yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

On the defensive end, Bradley Chubb and the defensive line put constant pressure on the opposing offense all night long, tallying four sacks in the win.

This matchup led to problems for Vanderbilt's Kyle Shurmur. The quarterback struggled to 19-of-46 for 158 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions.

Eric Single of Sports Illustrated mocked the sophomore, who had a rough start to the season before closing strong:

This is a throwback Kyle Shurmur performance — Eric Single (@Eric_Single) December 27, 2016

Ralph Webb helped keep the Commodores competitive with a strong day on the ground, ending the night with 111 rushing yards and a touchdown. However, this not enough to keep up in a rough day for the SEC East squad.

Jared Stillman of ESPN Radio provided a harsh realization for the conference:

Vanderbilt proving that their late season "success" was more about UT and Ole Miss than it was Vanderbilt. — Jared Stillman (@JaredStillman) December 27, 2016

The game started slowly, despite what appeared to be a one-sided performance by North Carolina State. The Wolfpack had a 120-44 yards advantage in the first quarter but still trailed.

Zac Ellis of Vanderbilt's official site summed up the opening session:

Huge defensive quarter for @VandyFootball. Three N.C. State trips into Commodore territory = zero points.



3-0 Vanderbilt. — Zac Ellis (@ZacEllisVU) December 26, 2016

This included a fumble and a goal-line stop by Vanderbilt on fourth down.

Adam Sparks of the Tennessean described why the sequence should not have been a surprise:

Vandy has nation's No. 1 red zone defense.

NC State has nation's 118th red zone offense.

So Pack weren't going to score there. — Adam Sparks (@AdamSparks) December 26, 2016

The Wolfpack finally got on the scoreboard in the second quarter following a Trae Meadows interception. Finley found Samuels for a nine-yard score, giving North Carolina State a 7-3 lead.

This connection worked again before the end of the half, this time for a much larger gain. Samuels took a screen pass and glided through the defense for a 55-yard touchdown.

While he showcased impressive speed and agility to reach the end zone, Mike Solarte of Time Warner Cable News credited the linemen for creating space on the long gain:

#NCSU OL out hunting DB's and LB's on Jaylen Samuels 2nd TD of the game. 14-3 NCSU over Vandy at @IndyBowl — Mike Solarte (@MikeSolarte) December 26, 2016

This was all good enough for a 14-3 halftime advantage.

Vanderbilt had a chance to cut into the lead with the ball to start the third quarter, but another Shurmur interception gave NC State the ball deep in opposing territory. The ACC squad responded with another score, this time coming from a Reggie Gallaspy five-yard run.

The Wolfpack added to their lead on the next offensive possession, once again ending with a Samuels touchdown off a screen pass.

Nick Cole of SEC Country discussed the dominant performance from the playmaker:

Commodores seemingly have no answer for NC State's Jaylen Samuels. He just set an Independence Bowl record with his third receiving TD. — Nick Cole (@NickColeSports) December 27, 2016

However, the 28-3 lead wasn't enough to put the game away. There was finally signs of life from the Vanderbilt offense at the end of the third quarter thanks to a big run from Webb:

The Commodores then cut the deficit to 28-17 after a 71-yard punt return by Kalija Lipscomb set Khari Blasingame up for a one-yard score.

That momentum turned out to be brief as the Wolfpack answered with a touchdown on the ensuing kickoff, as described by David Brandt of the Associated Press:

NC State's Nyheim Hines with a 100-yard kickoff return for a TD. That was an easy one. Not sure Vanderbilt laid a hand on him. — David Brandt (@davidbrandtAP) December 27, 2016

Vanderbilt was never able to recover and North Carolina State closed out the win on a pick-six on the final play, giving the team a 24-point win.

This was a rough season for the Wolfpack, which lost a handful of winnable games over the course of the year. Fortunately, they were able to end it with a bowl win, finishing with a winning record for the third straight season.

Vanderbilt fell to 6-7, its third year in a row under .500 under Derek Mason. While there are plenty of young players on the roster, the team needs to start turning promise into wins.

Postgame Reaction

Vanderbilt seemed overmatched throughout the game, much to the surprise of the coaching staff.

"We looked a little rusty," Mason said, per David Brandt of the Associated Press (via Yahoo Sports). "All the way around — special teams, offense and defense. We just didn't look like the Vanderbilt team that came out of the regular season."

On the other sidelines, North Carolina State head coach Dave Doeren was proud of his team's effort.

"We were physical and didn't flinch," the coach said, per Pack Pride. "Some things went the other way and we responded. That's how we've been."

Doeren added $50,000 to his yearly salary with wins to become bowl eligible and then winning the game, per Joe Giglio of the News and Observer, so this was a great end to the year for him.

