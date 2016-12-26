Bob Diaco Fired as UConn Head Coach: Latest Comments and Reaction

The University of Connecticut has fired head football coach Bob Diaco after three years with the program.

UConn issued an official release announcing Diaco's firing, effective January 2, with a statement from athletic director David Benedict.

"I believe a new leader for our program and student-athletes is needed to build long-term success," he said. "I am grateful to Coach Diaco and his staff for their hard work and the integrity with which they ran the program and certainly wish them future success."

Diaco also issued a statement:

This is obviously not the way I had hoped things would turn out, but I appreciate having had the opportunity to be here at UConn. I thank the administration, staff and fans of the UConn Football program for their passion and support over these three years. Most importantly, I want to say how much I love the players on this team and will be rooting for their success. I know that there are great things to come for all of them.

Diaco's firing comes seven months after he signed a two-year contract extension with UConn through the 2020 season. He led the Huskies to a 6-7 record in 2015 and their first bowl appearance in five years.

That was the only somewhat successful season Diaco had in his three years at Connecticut. He went 11-26 overall, including a 3-9 mark and six straight losses to end the season. The Huskies scored a total of 16 points over their final four games.

Despite those struggles, there didn't appear to be many indications Diaco's job was in jeopardy. Dan Wolken of USA Today wrote in November it was "unlikely" Connecticut would fire the 43-year-old, but he would "be on notice heading into 2017."

Previous Connecticut athletic director Warde Manuel hired Diaco (Benedict took over in February).

UConn was Diaco's first opportunity as a head coach after he spent the previous 14 years as an assistant for seven programs, most notably serving as Notre Dame's defensive coordinator from 2010-13.

While things ended poorly for Diaco at Connecticut, he has youth and experience on his side as he looks to move forward in his career. He will likely have to serve as an assistant coach next season, assuming he wants to get right back into coaching, before looking for another head coaching gig.

UConn did wait longer than most teams to look for a new head coach, but the program will be able to conduct an open search to find the right man to bring the program back from the abyss it fell into in 2016.