Predicting the MVPs of Each SEC Bowl Game

The national narrative is that it was a "down year" in the SEC, and there is plenty of merit to that, considering that behind undefeated Alabama, there was no other league team with fewer than four losses.

But it also speaks to parity in the conference, and 12 SEC programs are participating in bowl season, with 11 of those having at least six victories and Mississippi State getting in due to its stellar Academic Progress Rate scores.

For some of these teams, it'll be a chance to showcase some little-known stars such as Bulldogs quarterback Nick Fitzgerald, Vanderbilt running back Ralph Webb and Arkansas tight end Jeremy Sprinkle. For Tennessee QB Joshua Dobbs and Florida linebacker Jarrad Davis, this is a swan song to the college game.

Others will use the bowl game as a springboard to future stardom, and several of those guys made this list, too.

So let's take a look at each SEC team's MVP for the postseason games to come.