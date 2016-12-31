Under Armour All-America Game 2017: Date, Time, TV Schedule, Rosters and More

The Under Armour All-America Game represents the final opportunity for many top high school prospects to put their talent on display before heading to the collegiate ranks. The result is usually an entertaining game with plenty of highlight-reel plays.

It's a contest that takes on a little more importance for the players who remain undecided about where they're going to play college football. That's a pretty sizable group for the 2017 edition of the showcase. Those recruits can pick up some new offers with a strong showing during their week in Florida.

So let's check out all of the important details for the New Year's Day game. That's followed by the complete roster of players expected to take part and a closer look at some top prospects.

Game Information

Where: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida

When: Sunday, Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. ET

Watch: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

2017 Participant List

2017 Under Armour All-America Game Rosters Position Player High School College - Armour Offense - - QB Avery Davis Cedar Hill (Texas) Notre Dame QB Myles Brennan St. Stanislaus (Miss.) LSU QB Sean Clifford St. Xavier (Ohio) Penn State QB Kasim Hill St. John’s College (D.C.) Maryland QB Lowell Narcisse St. James (La.) RB Todd Sibley Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) Pittsburgh RB Robert Burns Gulliver Prep (Fla.) Miami (Fla.) WR Jerry Jeudy Deerfield Beach (Fla.) Alabama WR Tee Higgins Oak Ridge (Tenn.) Clemson WR Amari Rodgers Knoxville Catholic (Tenn.) Clemson WR Jacoby Stevens Oakland (Tenn.) LSU WR Daquon Green Tampa Bay Tech (Fla.) Florida WR Saiid Adebo Mansfield (Texas) Notre Dame WR Cam'ron Buckley Cedar Hill (Texas) Texas A&M WR Jeff Thomas East St. Louis (Ill.) TE Jake Marwede Loyola Academy (Ill.) Duke TE Josh Falo Inderkum (Calif.) OT Kai-Leon Herbert American Heritage (Fla.) Michigan OT Alex Leatherwood Booker T. Washington (Fla.) Alabama OT Alijah Vera-Tucker Bishop O’Dowd (Calif.) USC OT Isaiah Wilson Poly Prep (N.Y.) OG Jack Anderson Frisco (Texas) Texas Tech OG Navaughn Donaldson Miami Central (Fla.) Miami (Fla.) OG Tyrese Robinson McKinney Boyd (Texas) Oklahoma OG C.J. Thorpe Pittsburgh Central Catholic (Pa.) Penn State OG Matt Bockhorst St. Xavier (Ohio) Clemson OG Jonah Melton Eastern Alamance (N.C.) UNC C Will Taylor Grayson (Ga.) Duke - Armour Defense - - DE D.J. Johnson Burbank (Calif.) Miami (Fla.) DE Luiji Vilain Episcopal (Va.) Michigan DE K'Lavon Chaisson North Shore (Texas) DE Ryan Johnson St. Paul’s Episcopal (Ala.) DE Markaviest Bryant Crisp County (Ga.) DT Greg Rogers Arbor View (Nev.) UCLA DT Akial Byers Fayetteville (Ark.) Alabama DT Marvin Wilson Episcopal (Texas) LB Maleik Gray LaVergne (Tenn.) Tennessee LB Dylan Moses IMG Academy (Fla.) Alabama LB Markail Benton Central (Ala.) Alabama LB Anthony Hines III Plano East (Texas) Texas A&M LB Chandler Wooten North Cobb (Ga.) Auburn LB David Adams Pittsburgh Central Catholic (Pa.) Notre Dame CB Kary Vincent Memorial (Texas) LSU CB Marcus Williamson IMG Academy (Fla.) Ohio State CB A.J. Terrell Westlake (Ga.) Clemson CB Jaylon Redd Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) Oregon CB Christopher Henderson Christopher Columbus (Fla.) CB Lamont Wade Clairton (Pa.) CB Thomas Graham Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) S Jaylen Kelly-Powell Cass Technical (Mich.) Michigan S Grant Delpit IMG Academy (Fla.) LSU S Isaiah Pryor IMG Academy (Fla.) Ohio State S Paris Ford Steel Valley (Pa.) Pittsburgh S Todd Harris Plaquemine (La.) - Armour Specialists - - K Andrew Mevis Warsaw Community (Ind.) P Zach Feagles Ridgewood (N.J.) Miami (Fla.) P Brian Delaney Westfield (Va.) Virginia LS Adam Bay Desert Ridge (Ariz.) Wisconsin - Highlight Offense - - QB Kellen Mond IMG Academy (Fla.) Texas A&M QB Tommy Devito Don Bosco (N.J.) Syracuse QB Ryan Kelley Basha (Ariz.) Arizona State RB Toneil Carter Langham Creek (Texas) Texas RB Anthony McFarland DeMatha Catholic (Md.) RB Khalan Laborn Bishop Sullivan Catholic (Va.) WR Jalen Reagor Waxahachie (Texas) TCU WR Tylan Wallace South Hills (Texas) Oklahoma State WR Jhamon Ausbon IMG Academy (Fla.) Texas A&M WR Hezekiah Jones Stafford (Texas) Texas A&M WR Russ Yeast II Center Grove (Ind.) Louisville WR Trevon Grimes St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) Ohio State WR A.J. Davis Lakeland (Fla.) WR James Robinson Lakeland (Fla.) TE Grant Calcaterra Santa Margarita Catholic (Calif.) Oklahoma TE Brock Wright Cy-Fair (Texas) Notre Dame OT Calvin Ashley St. John’s College (D.C.) Auburn OT Austin Troxell Madison Academy (Ala.) Auburn OT Trey Smith University School (Tenn.) Tennessee OT Austin Deculus Cy-Fair (Texas) LSU OT Tony Gray Grayson (Ga.) OG Xavier Newman DeSoto (Texas) Colorado OG Robert Hainsey IMG Academy (Fla.) Notre Dame OG Jedrick Wills Lafayette (Ky.) Alabama OG Edward Ingram DeSoto (Texas) LSU OG Grant Polley Denton (Texas) Colorado C Cesar Ruiz IMG Academy (Fla.) - Highlight Defense - - DE Robert Beal IMG Academy (Fla.) Georgia DE Tyree Johnson St. John’s College (D.C.) Texas A&M DE Kwity Paye Bishop Hendricken (R.I.) Michigan DE Joshua Kaindoh IMG Academy (Fla.) DT Tyler Shelvin Notre Dame (La.) LSU DT LaBryan Ray James Clemens (Ala.) DT Phidarian Mathis Neville (La.) DT Aaron Sterling Tucker (Ga.) LB Chris Allen Southern University Lab (La.) Alabama LB Jon Van Diest Cherry Creek (Colo.) Colorado LB Breon Dixon Grayson (Ga.) LB Levi Jones Westlake (Texas) LB Nathan Proctor Lackey (Md.) LB Ellis Brooks Benedictine College Prep (Va.) LB Drew Singleton Paramus Catholic (N.J.) LB Isaiah Palo-Mao Mountain Pointe (Ariz.) CB William Poole III Hapeville Charter (Ga.) Georgia CB Stanford Samuels Flanagan (Fla.) Florida State CB Jamyest Williams Grayson (Ga.) South Carolina CB Tre Brown Tulsa Union (Okla.) Oklahoma CB Justin Broiles John Marshall (Okla.) Oklahoma CB Chevin Calloway Bishop Dunne (Texas) CB DeAngelo Gibbs Grayson (Ga.) S Daniel Wright Boyd Anderson (Fla.) Alabama S Cyrus Fagan Mainland (Fla.) Florida State S Markquese Bell Bridgeton (N.J.) S C.J. Avery Grenada (Miss.) S Xavier McKinney Roswell (Ga.) - Highlight Specialists - - K Anders Carlson Classical Academy (Colo.) Auburn P Joe Doyle Farragut (Tenn.) LS Grant Glennon Lincoln (Fla.)

Top Prospects To Watch

Team Armour: Dylan Moses (OLB)

It's rare for a prospect to spend as much time in the spotlight as Moses has without losing some of their luster. Typically, the more time analysts spend watching a player, the easier it is to spot flaws. But he's remained at the forefront of the 2017 class for a handful of years.

He's a 5-star prospect who ranks as the No. 6 overall player among next season's incoming group, according to Scout.com. In addition, the high-end athlete ranks as the top outside linebacker in the class, and he's also capable of playing running back.

What makes Moses special is the ability to handle anything thrown his way. If there's anything asked of a linebacker, he can do it. He's shown an advanced understanding of how to attack the passer, set the edge against the run or drop back into coverage on passing downs.

He's honed that raw talent at the IMG Academy alongside many of the other players who will be on the field New Year's Day. The defender explained to Jim Halley of USA Today High School Sports why the program is producing so many budding stars.

"From where I came from, I didn't get as much competition," Moses said. "As soon as I stepped on IMG's campus, it was competition from the get-go. Day in, day out, we have to give 100 percent. It's pretty tiring and at the same time, it has to make you better."

The daily competition has helped him live up to the hype, and there's no reason to believe that will change once he arrives at Alabama. Bleacher Report's Tyler Donohue provided a bullish assessment of what to expect from the rising star at the next level:

It remains to be seen how many Alabama defenders declare for early NFL draft entry, but we expect Moses to make a push for reps throughout his first spring camp. This is an incredibly nuanced player for his age, and there's supportive evidence to suggest he'll take on the arduous nature of day-to-day collegiate tasks in stride. When it comes to defensive players, he is the closest thing college football recruiting has seen to a LeBron James prospect. Recognized for rare athleticism and attributes during early-teen years, he's largely fulfilled prodigious promise and will enter the next chapter of a heavily monitored football career with plenty of people clamoring about his professional potential.

Moses is a special prospect with the potential to become the Crimson Tide's next stud defender before going high in the NFL draft. While it may seem too soon to make those type of projections, the same thing was said when he started generating attention in eighth grade, and the upside proved real.

Team Highlight: Stanford Samuels (CB)

Few assets in football today are more valuable than a big, physical corner. It's right there with edge rusher and left tackle in terms of key spots behind quarterback. Samuels fits the mold to perfection and should become even stronger during his time in college.

The 6'2'', 170-pound Florida native is a 5-star prospect who checks in as the No. 10 overall recruit and the No. 2 cornerback in the 2017 class, per Scout.com.

While he owns all the tools necessary to become a legitimate lock-down corner, that's not all he brings to the table. He's also displays a willingness to play aggressive in run support, an area where many young corners shy away, which is a great sign for his overall long-term impact.

Luke Stampini of CBS Sports provided one example from the DB's high school campaign:

FSU 5-star CB commit Stanford Samuels pic.twitter.com/8EOvTNDGq9 — Luke Stampini (@LukeStampini) November 19, 2016

Samuels isn't taking part in the Under Armour All-America Game just to show off his skill, though. He's also working to help Florida State put the finishing touches on its recruiting class.

Brendan Sonnone of Noles247 passed along the corner's comments about using his time around other top prospects to sell the Seminoles:

A couple guys that we're trying to get are playing in that game. It's an opportunity to put a stamp on the class. I think we'll get a couple, but even if we manage to get just one, that's a huge get for us just because of the caliber of guys I just named. Going after the top guys, we plan on winning a national championship soon and got to get ready to roll.

He added: "Those guys ... I just tell them I know they want to win, I know how I am about it, so I tell them straight up that we expect to do a lot of winning the next couple years, and they can be a part of it or see us eventually."

All told, coaches love to see players with that all-in attitude toward helping build the team. Add in the fact Samuels should become one of the top corners in the nation and FSU fans should be ecstatic he's on his way to become a linchpin of their defense.