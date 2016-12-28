Projecting the Results for a Hypothetical 8-Team College Football Playoff

On Saturday, we'll get to watch the third edition of the College Football Playoff, a four-team format that is facing its first real bout of criticism this year due to how the selection committee went about picking the semifinalists. Most notable was the fact that winning a conference championship (including a league title game), which in 2014 and 2015 was a major criteria, no longer seemed to matter as much.

Just ask Penn State, which gets to watch an Ohio State team it beat on the way to the Big Ten title battle for a national championship while it got shut out.

And as is the case any time there's a disagreement on something, part of the discussion turned to changing it, with the prevailing thread being that the playoffs should get expanded from four to eight teams. But rather than debate the merits and shortcomings of such a move, we've just gone ahead and pretended that happened for 2016.

Now it's time to see how the games play out and who wins it all. Follow along as we first select the field and then crown a hypothetical eight-team playoff champion.