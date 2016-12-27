Peach Bowl 2016: Examining Key Stats, Matchups for Washington vs. Alabama

The first of two College Football Playoff semifinal matchups on New Year's Eve will pit No. 4 Washington against No. 1 Alabama in the Peach Bowl for a chance to face either Clemson or Ohio State for the national title.

While the Crimson Tide enter the game as heavy favorites with an undefeated record, the Huskies are on a roll in their own right, and the Pac-12 champions may have enough talent on both sides of the ball to make things interesting.

To get a better understanding of how Alabama and Washington stack up to each other, here is a full offensive and defensive comparison, along with a breakdown of some of the key matchups to watch in the Peach Bowl.

Offensive Stat Breakdown

Washington vs. Alabama Offensive National Ranks Washington Stat Alabama 44.5 (4) Points Per Game 40.5 (13) 477 (22) Total Yards Per Game 471 (26) 267.2 (31) Passing Yards Per Game 226.3 (68) 210.0 (36) Rushing Yards Per Game 245.0 (14) 45.1% (24) Third-Down Conversion Rate 47.2% (14) NCAA.com

Defensive Stat Breakdown

Washington vs. Alabama Defensive National Ranks Washington Stat Alabama 17.2 (8) Points Per Game 11.8 (1) 316 (10) Total Yards Per Game 248 (1) 192.6 (22) Passing Yards Per Game 184.5 (15) 123.5 (18) Rushing Yards Per Game 63.4 (1) 37.0 (13) Sacks 45.0 (3) 19 (4) Interceptions 14 (24) NCAA.com

Key Matchups

Jonathan Allen vs. Washington OL

On a defense littered with superstars and big-time playmakers, defensive lineman Jonathan Allen stood out above all others for the Crimson Tide this season.

The senior enjoyed another huge campaign with 56 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and one defensive touchdown.

All of that earned him the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, the Chuck Bednarik Award, the Ted Hendricks Award and SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors.

The only thing missing was a Heisman Trophy finalist nod, but Gordon McGuinness of Pro Football Focus believes he more than earned it:

That Jabrill Peppers is a Heisman finalist over Jonathan Allen seems like an oversight. Flashier, but Allen's season had more substance — Gordon McGuinness (@PFF_Gordon) December 6, 2016

As pointed out by PFF College Football in the following video, no player in college football was more consistently disruptive this season than Allen:

Although Washington's offensive line is solid, it can be taken advantage of, as evidenced by the fact that it ranked 37th in the nation with 21 sacks allowed this season.

Even if the Huskies commit extra blockers to Allen on every play, he is far from the only Tide player capable of making life miserable for quarterback Jake Browning.

Tim Williams and Ryan Anderson are top-flight pass-rushers in their own right, and Allen's mere presence makes them even more effective.

Allen is a game-wrecker in that he can blow up plays before they even start and completely ruin a team's offensive momentum.

Washington needs to limit that as much as possible or else Alabama's No. 1 defense will continue to feast.

John Ross vs. Marlon Humphrey

After two modest seasons to start his collegiate career, junior wide receiver John Ross broke out in a huge way for Washington in 2016 and was among the biggest reasons for its offensive excellence.

Ross racked up 76 receptions for 1,122 yards and 17 touchdowns as Browning's unquestioned No. 1 target in the passing game.

As pointed out by Dane Brugler of CBS Sports, Ross has a rare talent level that could potentially make him a high NFL draft pick in the near future:

Skimming my WR John Ross notes from last night's film study, I used the word "sudden" 5x to describe different parts of his game. #Special — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) December 14, 2016

Before he gets to that point, though, he will be forced to deal with one of college football's top cover corners in Marlon Humphrey.

While Humphrey has been dealing with an apparent hamstring injury suffered against Auburn, he figures to be in the lineup and potentially shadowing Ross throughout the Peach Bowl.

Per Alex Byington of the Decatur Daily, Alabama head coach Nick Saban is hopeful that the time between the SEC Championship Game and the Peach Bowl will be enough to get Humphrey back to health:

Saban says CB Marlon Humphrey is among team's rehabbing players: "We're hopeful this is the type of injury rest will be beneficial to him." — Alex Byington (@abyingtonTD) December 12, 2016

Browning has other options in the passing game such as Dante Pettis and Chico McClatcher, but shutting down Ross or at least keeping him in check could go a long way toward limiting the explosiveness of the Washington offense.

Although Alabama is still strong against the pass, that is perhaps the one area in which its defense can be taken advantage of, which was seen in its five-point win over Ole Miss earlier in the season.

The Huskies need a huge showing from Ross, but the sledding won't be easy if Humphrey is across from him for the entirety of the game.

Jalen Hurts vs. Washington LBs

Despite being a freshman, quarterback Jalen Hurts stepped up and often played like a wily veteran for the Crimson Tide in 2016, earning SEC Offensive Player of the Year honors in the process.

Hurts passed for 2,592 yards and 22 touchdowns with nine interceptions, and he added another 841 yards and 12 scores on the ground.

While he is best known for getting the job done with his legs, Hurts was highly efficient as a passer for much of the season, according to Stephen M. Smith of Touchdown Alabama:

#Alabama QB Jalen Hurts had only 3 games this season where he failed to complete at least 60% of his throws: USC, LSU and Florida. — Stephen M. Smith (@Smsmith_TDALMag) December 5, 2016

Hurts can make the Huskies pay if they don't respect his arm, but there is little doubt that the biggest concern is preventing him from running wild.

That responsibility will fall not only on Washington's pass rush, but also on its linebacker corps, which must play a smart and responsible game.

One lapse in concentration or poor decision can open a running lane for Hurts, and he has the speed and burst to go the distance from anywhere on the field.

He is especially dangerous in the red zone, as evidenced by his 12 touchdown runs, so sticking to assignments will be key in that area.

Hurts' running has been perhaps the most important part of Alabama's offense this season, and if Washington is to have any chance of pulling off the upset, keeping him in the pocket must be a main focus.

