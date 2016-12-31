Myles Garrett Declares for 2017 NFL Draft: Latest Comments and Reaction

Texas A&M standout defensive lineman Myles Garrett announced Saturday that he will forgo his senior season and declare for the 2017 NFL draft.

Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle provided a statement from Garrett on his decision:

After talking with my family and my coaches, I feel it is in my best interest to declare for the 2017 NFL draft.



I would like to thank my teammates for always supporting me, encouraging me and holding me accountable. We are a family, and I will be close with these guys forever.



To Coach [Kevin] Sumlin, Coach [John] Chavis, Coach [Terry] Price and all of the coaches, thank you for believing in me, teaching me and helping me grow, not only as a football player but as a man.



To everyone with Aggie football, from the equipment guys, trainers, doctors, academic support and administration, thank you so much. A young man who attends Texas A&M has all of the resources needed to grow and succeed.



To the professors and faculty, thank you for challenging me in the classroom and helping me grow in areas outside of football.



To the 12th Man, thank you for always standing beside me and supporting me in my journey. I will always be an Aggie and I hope to make you proud.



Finally, to my family. The unconditional love and support I have had my entire life is unbelievable. Your guidance and encouragement is second to none and I deeply appreciate it. I am truly blessed.



I look forward to the challenges that are ahead and I am excited about the opportunity to play at the next level. I will play for any NFL team that gives me a chance and they will get my very best effort.

Garrett didn't put up the type of numbers many expected after coming into the season as one of the nation's most hyped defenders. In 11 games, the defensive end tallied 33 total tackles, 10 quarterback hurries and 8.5 sacks, 4.5 of which came in one game against UTSA.

Instead, he learned the difficult nature of trying to make an impact when the opposing offense is dedicating two or three players to slow you down. He did have his moments against Alabama in October en route to seven tackles, but his production was for the most part sporadic.

The skill set is still everything NFL teams look for in a young pass-rusher, though. The 6'5", 270-pound physical specimen has a quick burst, terrific small-area speed and has continued to improve his power, which will become even more important once he arrives in the NFL.

Gordon McGuinness of Pro Football Focus highlighted a play where Garrett showed off basically all those traits in a five-second span:

Initial pressure on this sack basically comes one handed from *Myles Garrett



*future number one overall draft pick pic.twitter.com/YkEEQkRzj1 — Gordon McGuinness (@PFF_Gordon) November 19, 2016

Along with his on-field work, the Texas native has also been studying some of the all-time greats in his effort to become football's next great edge-rusher. He told Sam Khan Jr. of ESPN.com in August that he started with Bruce Smith and Lawrence Taylor before branching out:

[After that], I went to Derrick Thomas and kept on going further back to look at my predecessors, people who came before me who changed the game and how they played. I know I wanted to be one of those types of players. I watched them and see how they approached the game, how they got off the ball, what kind of workouts they did, how they approach the field every day.

While he possesses the potential to become a high-impact NFL player, this season showed there's plenty of work to do to reach the level of those legends.

In the end, there wasn't much left for Garrett to prove in college, so staying for another season would have presented more risk than potential reward. He'll enter the draft process as a likely top-five pick with an opportunity to prove he should go first overall.

The biggest question he'll face is why he wasn't more dominant in his final season at Texas A&M. The increased focus in opposing offenses' game plans was a factor, but a lingering leg injury may have also played a role.

It shouldn't have a major impact on his overall outlook, though. He's one of the most talented players in the draft class and should be ready to make contributions next season.