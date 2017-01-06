Treon Harris to Tennessee State: Latest Transfer Details, Comments and Reaction

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Former Florida quarterback and wide receiver Treon Harris transferred to Tennessee State on Friday, according to Ryan Bartow of 247Sports.

Bartow noted Harris will enroll at the school next week and be eligible to play immediately since the Tigers are an FCS program.

Harris went 9-6 as a starting quarterback for Florida, throwing for 2,695 yards, 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 576 yards and three additional scores.

He made six starts in his freshman season for the Gators and was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team. But one game into the 2015 season, he lost his starting job to Will Grier, though he started the last eight games after Grier was suspended.

He was expected to make the transition to wide receiver in 2016, however, with Florida giving playing time at quarterback to Luke Del Rio—the presumptive front-runner to earn the starting gig—Austin Appleby, Kyle Trask and Feleipe Franks.

But Harris chose to transfer instead.

Disciplinary issues also plagued Harris during his time at Florida, as he was suspended three separate times by the team, including last January. He missed all of Florida's spring practices in 2016 but was reinstated in June.

With Tennessee State, Harris still has two years of eligibility remaining, and his combination of experience and athleticism will make him a contender for the starting quarterback job.

Harris' experience against SEC defenses figures to help him make a quick adjustment against FCS defenses. The Tigers have made only one FCS playoff appearance since 2000, so finding a quarterback who has been in the big spotlight should help the program return to relevance in the Ohio Valley Conference.

