    Report: WWE's Liv Morgan Arrested for Possession of Marijuana; Mugshot Posted Online

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIDecember 16, 2023

    CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 08: Grand Marshal and WWE wrestler, Liv Morgan speaks to the media during a press conference prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 08, 2023 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
    WWE Superstar Liv Morgan (Gionna Daddio) was arrested Thursday in Sumter County, Florida on charges of possession of synthetic cannabinoid, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment, per Villages-News.com, which provided more information from the police report.

    "Daddio was driving a yellow Jeep at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday on County Road 476 when a Sumter County sheriff's deputy noticed the vehicle crossed over the yellow and white lines on the roadway "several times," according to an arrest report. When the deputy approached the Jeep, the odor of marijuana was detected.

    "A small plastic bag containing marijuana was found in a pink fuzzy bag in the vehicle. A vape pen containing an oil-like substance was found in the Jeep's center console. The substance tested positive for marijuana."

    Morgan was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on Thursday evening.

    She was later released after posting a $3,000 bond later that night.

    As Mike Johnson of PW Insider noted, Morgan has been out of action due to a shoulder injury but has made promotional appearances for WWE of late.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

