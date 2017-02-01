NBA Superstar Index: Top 5 Players at Every Position

1 of 27

What were once potential flukes of the early NBA season are now firmly entrenched in reality.

Russell Westbrook is well on his way to averaging a triple-double for the entire campaign. Isaiah Thomas is a demon to defend in the fourth quarter, despite his diminutive size. C.J. McCollum is one of the league's best shooters. Giannis Antetokounmpo is capable of breaking physics. Joel Embiid is just unfair.

That list goes on and on, helping solidify superstar hierarchies all the while.

The rest of the 2016-17 season will help provide further clarifications, but based on what we know from recent history and the level of play during the first half of the year, we can confidently identify the best of the best at each position.

As always, we're not concerned with the level these 25 players will reach by the end of the season. The distant past doesn't matter either. This is about who's the best on the floor right now, considering all facets of the game with a heavy emphasis on recent performances.