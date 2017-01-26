NBA Awards: Staff Picks at the Midseason Mark

1 of 8

Bill Baptist/Getty Images

For the past three months, Bleacher Report's NBA staff has been fastidiously studying the goings-on of the 2016-17 season.

Every Russell Westbrook triple-double, every game of hot potato between the Golden State Warriors, every point guard plea from LeBron James, every savvy social media move from Joel Embiid—we've had it all covered from tip to buzzer. With all that's been happening and our best basketball minds scattered across the landscape, we couldn't help but form our own opinions about who's better and who's best in the Association these days.

There's no better time than the halfway point of the campaign to bring all those thoughts together. And now that each conference's All-Star squad has been sussed out, what better way to connect B/R's hoops gurus than over hardware that will be handed out after the regular season wraps up in mid-April?

To get a sense of where things stand in the races for the NBA's seven signature individual awards—Rookie of the Year, Most Improved Player, Sixth Man of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Executive of the Year, Coach of the Year and Most Valuable Player—we consulted our top 15 pro hoops writers and editors for their midseason picks. Here's what we came up with.