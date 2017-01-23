2016-17 NBA Under-25 Player Power Rankings

27 of 27

Anthony Davis will be making his first All-Star start in his NBA hometown of New Orleans next month. That honor, though, has been a long time coming for the Brow.

The 23-year-old has been averaging better than 20 points and 10 rebounds per game since his second season in the league, when he made his All-Star debut at the Smoothie King Center. He's only gotten bigger, stronger and more dominant since then.

Nowadays, the Pelicans' most prized player ranks among the top six league-wide in points (28.8), rebounds (12.0) and blocks (2.4)—the only baller of any age to be in such elite company across those categories.

And he's doing all this on a New Orleans squad that has been ravaged by injuries and is still searching for itself under head coach Alvin Gentry.

"It has been such a struggle to find our identity," Davis told ESPN.com's Zach Lowe. "And we don't have much time left."

As far as Davis is concerned, the Pelicans have until 2020 to figure it out. If they ever do, the league at large may have little choice but to bow down to the Brow.

