NBA Metrics 101: Identifying the NBA's 10 Best Shooters

Mark Sobhani/Getty Images

Forget about drives to the basket that result in thunderous slams. Clear your mind of post-up moves and alley-oop finishes. Don't worry about touch shots right around the basket.

Shooting—of the actual jump-shooting variety—is the only thing that should concern you.

Pull-up jumpers from outside the paint that keep defenses off balance? Those matter. Triples off the bounce that produce a satisfying swish as they rip through nylon? Those certainly count. Catch-and-shoot jumpers out of the corners? Yep, those are relevant here.

Everything from 10 feet and beyond matters, and objectivity reigns supreme in these rankings, which count down to the league's paragon of jump-shooting volume and efficiency this season.

Those last two words are vital, because we're only interested in what's happened during the first half of the 2016-17 campaign. Anything earlier is irrelevant, regardless of any incongruities between reputation and actual production.