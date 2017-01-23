NBA at Midseason: 10 Most Surprising Players in 2016-17 So Far

1 of 12

Gary Dineen/Getty Images

Which NBA players have spent the first half of the season annihilating expectations and surprising the living bajeebus out of us hoops heads?

I'm so glad you asked.

Plucking out the most unpredictable feel-good stories is a matter of copping to ignorance. Maybe we saw a player breaking out of a rough patch, making the most of his rookie season or taking a leap. But we didn't, under any reasonable circumstances, see him having a career year, entering the Association with an immediate boom or cracking into super-duper-ultra-mega-star territory.

Established superstars are automatically ineligible for this exercise. Many of them, like Kawhi Leonard, are pushing the bill on what we know about them, but they haven't knocked us down in startled, if confused, glory.

We want the people who popped out of the birthday cake we didn't know was in the room—the players who have reached personal heights we didn't originally think possible this soon or at all.