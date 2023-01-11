Nerlens Noel Settles Lawsuit with Rich Paul, Will Pay Commission on Knicks Contract

Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images

Detroit Pistons center Nerlens Noel settled his legal case with agent Rich Paul and Klutch Sports Group and will pay the full commission he owed the agency from a $5 million deal he signed with the New York Knicks in 2020, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Charania passed along a statement from the parties involved about the settlement:

"Nerlens Noel, Rich Paul, and Klutch Sports Group have amicably settled their ongoing legal dispute concerning Noel's 2020-21 contract with the New York Knicks and other related issues. The terms of the settlement include full payment of fees owed by Noel to Paul and Klutch Sports Group related to the Knicks contract as well as withdrawal of all pending legal proceedings."

In September, Liz Mullen of the Sports Business Journal reported Dallas-based District Court Judge Jane J. Boyle dismissed the $58 million lawsuit Noel filed against Paul, who is the big man's former agent:

The Athletic noted Noel alleged Paul "did little to no work" on his behalf when it came to maximizing his contract offers and endorsement opportunities, which cost him significant money over the course of his career.

He also alleged Paul's advice is why he missed out on a four-year, $70 million contract with the Dallas Mavericks following the 2016-17 campaign.

The Kentucky product's attorneys said he "was instead forced to sign a series of qualifying offers and league minimum contracts which were well below the true value of Noel's services in the NBA marketplace."

Noel returned to Dallas on a shorter deal and then signed small deals with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Knicks during the ensuing years.

While New York signed him to a three-year, $27.8 million deal in 2021, it traded him to the Pistons ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. The No. 6 overall pick of the 2013 NBA draft has played for the Philadelphia 76ers, Mavericks, Thunder, Knicks and Pistons during his career.

Noel has appeared in 10 games for Detroit this season.