Building an Offseason Whiteboard for Every Top 25 NBA Free Agent

1. Utah Jazz

"It goes without saying that every fiber of our collective soul as the Utah Jazz want him back," Jazz GM Dennis Lindsey said, per Sorensen. "We think it's a great fit. You can't force a marriage, it's got to be both ways. But we're very comfortable with where we're at."

Sorry, but how could Hayward leave a team so emotionally invested in him? Any resentment he harbors for how extension talks broke down in 2013 have likely faded, and Utah's core is just starting to come together.

Suffering a sweep at the hands of the Warriors is a crummy way to end the year, and the Jazz have been anything other than billboards for good health these last two years. But this is Hayward's team. He's already the third-best player in franchise history, and playing in Utah—for a team so often dressed in obscurity—hasn't kept from him registering on the national radar.

Things would be different if there was an obviously better alternative, but that contingency plan doesn't exist—not even in Boston. Think about the Eastern Conference Finals. What about the Celtics' performance would make Hayward think "Oh, I need to join them right freaking now so we can forge a dynasty against which LeBron himself cowers in fear?"

2. Boston Celtics

If Hayward is ready to move on from the Jazz, he should land with the Celtics. They're the rare contender with cap space, and he played for Stevens at Butler.

They're also sitting on enough assets to trade for another star. Or they can let Jaylen Brown and this year's No. 1 pick develop, use Brooklyn's 2018 selection on another potential superstar and bide time until the fusion-powered engine where James' mortal soul is supposed to be runs out of juice.

Whatever route they take, Hayward reaps the benefits of competing now, without wondering whether he'll be on a squad good enough down the road to capitalize on James' eventual decline.

3. San Antonio Spurs

Almost everyone will expect the Spurs to peruse the point guard ranks if they go through the trouble of wheeling and dealing their way to max space. But they have a 20-year-old Dejounte Murray in tow, and Hayward can be a glorified point guard.

Whittle out enough space without using Green as collateral damage, and the Spurs have the perimeter clout to run roughshod over the rest of the league. Hayward and Leonard can play off one another on offense, while rotating assignments at the other end.

Diving down this rabbit hole would consist of San Antonio playing small, with Hayward soaking up most of the minutes at power forward. But that's the direction in which the NBA is headed, and Hayward logged close to 30 percent of his minutes at the 4 this season.

If the Spurs are ready to pivot away from their assortment of aging bigs, both they and Hayward should want to plunge into this.