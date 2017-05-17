The Offseason Moves That Could Turn NBA Free Agency on Its Head

2 of 8

There are so many moving parts to the Los Angeles Clippers' offseason that it's hard to single out one defining factor. Four of their five starters will be free agents, and no one quite knows whether they'll all be back—or whether the Clippers want them all back.

"I don't know," head coach and president Doc Rivers told reporters when asked specifically if it's time to dissolve the Big Three. "I think they deserve a chance to win. They have built this legacy. I do believe that. There's a big part of me that believes [in them]. These guys are responsible for the birth of our franchise in a lot of ways. They consider themselves Clippers. I would love them to shepherd that through. Whether that happens or not, it's too early to make all those decisions or they'll make them for us. But I do have a strong belief in that."

Counting on a full-fledged teardown misidentifies what's at play in Los Angeles. There will be no contrived demolition. The Clippers cannot pivot to any viable alternatives. They don't have the flexibility. There is just the status quo, and the question of who, if anyone, has the urge, the call, to dismantle it.

Luc Mbah a Moute and J.J. Redick are both flight risks. The Clippers only own Mbah a Moute's Early Bird rights, which caps how much they can offer him, and many around the league believe Redick will bolt for a contract that pays him $18 million or more per year, according to the Los Angeles Times' Broderick Turner. One or both could leave, but neither is important enough to be the impetus behind a roster-razing.

Chris Paul is certainly important enough. But will he pass on a five-year mega-contract when he, the president of the National Basketball Players Association, helped abolish the over-36 rule that directly benefits him?

Blake Griffin is the more fitting trigger. Sources told ESPN.com's Kevin Arnovitz that his return, compared to Paul's, is "less certain." And if he leaves, everything could come crashing down.

Where would Griffin even go? At 28, he doesn't need to seek out an established superpower. He has leeway with his decision. He can latch on to a blossoming organization like the Denver Nuggets. He can join a fringe-playoff team like the Miami Heat. He can hope to be the finishing touch for a contender such as Boston.

Equally important, what does Paul do if Griffin is out of the picture? Plenty of people will argue the Clippers are better off surrounding him and DeAndre Jordan with shooters, but they still won't be able to afford outside talent. Does Paul jump ship to join a deeper squad? Would Griffin's absence make it more likely Rivers overpays to keep Redick in an attempt to retain Paul?

No team in the NBA has more on the line this offseason than the Clippers. And the outcome to their in-house dealings will have a direct impact on the rest of the league—from which high-end free agents are or aren't available, to how many finished or up-and-coming contenders are or aren't formed.