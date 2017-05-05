Stay Away! 1 NBA Team Every Top-10 Free Agent Should Avoid This Offseason

3 of 11

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Blake Griffin's first free-agent exploration could end with a quick return to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Or, as ESPN.com's Kevin Arnovitz wrote, it could turn into a patented sweepstakes: "Griffin's return is less certain, sources say. This summer is his first foray into unrestricted free agency. Given his snakebitten tenure with the team and the possibility of another early exit, the prospect of exploring what's out there will be alluring. One premise volunteered in good humor suggests that Paul is more likely to take a slew of meetings in a public process but ultimately re-sign with the Clippers, while Griffin is more likely to mull the decision privately under the guise of night, but announce he'll be playing elsewhere in 2017-18."

The Boston Celtics are a natural admirer, because they're the Boston Celtics. They have cap space, need another superstar to compete with the Cleveland Cavaliers, have cap space, might not be able to poach Gordon Hayward from the Utah Jazz and have cap space. (Did I mention they have cap space?)

There are far worse contingency plans to a failed Hayward pursuit than Griffin. He jacked enough threes this past season (113) to qualify as a floor-spacing big and is one of the best passing forwards in the league. His days of contending for MVP awards are over, but he's a top-15 talent when healthy, and the Celtics can justify placing him beside Al Horford after starting Amir Johnson for most of the year.

But Griffin needs to go somewhere that won't pigeonhole him at the 4 if he's leaving Los Angeles. His offensive range isn't as unique when unicorns are cropping up around the Association like daisies, and he's not someone who should be chasing around wings masquerading as 4s.

Staggering Griffin's playing time with Horford's enough for it to matter is impossible. They both need to be playing 30-plus minutes every night. The Celtics can roll with them as a 4-5 combination, but neither is an exceptional defensive rebounder or rim protector.

Though these same shortcomings will hurt Griffin when he's playing as the lone big, he won't be as much of an overall defensive wild card. Most centers won't have an edge in athleticism or strength, and his offensive value increases tenfold against bigs who aren't used to defending jump-shooters and passing hubs.

Boston just doesn't have the makeup to put him in that spot on a consistent basis.