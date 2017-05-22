Free-Agency Rankings: Top Available Power Forwards

0 of 11

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Post-up power forwards used to get paid in NBA free agency.

Not anymore.

In fact, if a scoring 4 wants to cash in nowadays, he'd better be doing the bulk of his damage from beyond the arc.

Oh, and he'd also better be able to guard ball-handlers on switches. And move the ball. And defend the rim.

That's the ideal version of a modern 4, anyway, and it's difficult to find one who meets all of those demands.

Those who come closest fare well in our rankings, though it's notable that the one getting the top grade has more than a few throwback qualities mixed in with new-age skills. Age and health also factor into our rankings.

Finally, only players who spent most of their minutes at the 4 last year, according to Basketball Reference, will qualify. So even if guys like Kelly Olynyk or Pau Gasol have logged plenty of time at both frontcourt positions in the past, their longer stints at center in 2016-17 mean they'll have to wait until we cover free-agent 5s.