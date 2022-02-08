2022 NFL Draft Big Board: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.'s Post-Senior Bowl Rankings

2022 NFL Draft Big Board: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.'s Post-Senior Bowl RankingsFebruary 8, 2022
The Super Bowl may just be nearing, but NFL draft season is already in full swing.
Last week, the East-West Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl highlighted some of the best talent in the incoming class. The two all-star games are must-attend events for all 32 NFL teams as the start of the second phase of evaluation.
In-season breakdowns always take precedence. All-star performances are an important piece of the puzzle. Workouts at the combine and pro days are the final step before team boards are set for the 2022 draft at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Bleacher Report's fourth draft board took shape after a litany of underclassmen declared and analysts examined prospects at both all-star events.
The B/R scouting department is composed of five people with extensive backgrounds in playing, coaching and/or covering the NFL and the draft:
Nate Tice: Nate is a former college quarterback, NFL coach and scout who provides breakdowns on Twitter. He can also be heard weekly on The Athletic Football Show podcast.
Brandon Thorn: Brandon is the author of the Trench Warfare newsletter, which focuses exclusively on offensive and defensive line evaluation. He also contributes as an analyst for Establish the Run and serves as the scouting coordinator for OL Masterminds.
Derrik Klassen: Derrik joined the team this year and contributes to Football Outsiders and OddsChecker. He has spent years charting and evaluating NFL prospects, often on social media.
Cory Giddings: Cory has experience at multiple levels of football, both in coaching and player evaluation. In recent years, he has worked with the New York Giants and teams in the Big Ten.
Brent Sobleski: Brent is an NFL analyst for Bleacher Report. He's covered the draft since 2004 for multiple outlets prior to his eight seasons with B/R.
Grading Scale
10: Generational talent/No. 1 overall
9.5-9.9: Top-five prospect
9.0-9.4: Top-10 prospect
8.5-8.9: Immediate impact prospect/First round
8.0-8.4: Year 1 starter/Late first to second Round
7.5-7.9: Potential impact player/Second round
7.0-7.4: High-level backup/Potential starter/Third round
6.5-6.9: Potential role player/Fourth round
6.0-6.4: High-level developmental prospect/Fifth round
5.5-5.9: Backup/Draftable/Sixth or seventh round
5.0-5.4: Backup/Undrafted free agent with roster potential/Undrafted free agent
4.0-4.9: Developmental prospect/Undrafted free agent
3.0-3.9: Training camp body/Undrafted free agent
Player grades were assigned by the following scouts: Tice, quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and receiving tight ends; Thorn, blocking tight ends, offensive tackles, guards and centers; Klassen, defensive linemen, edge-rushers and linebackers; Giddings, cornerbacks and safeties.
Top 200
Ties in grades were broken through roundtable discussions among the four scouts.
1. Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon (9.2)
2. Ikem Ekwonu, OL, North Carolina State (9.0)
3. Evan Neal, OT, Alabama (9.0)
4. Drake London, WR, USC (9.0)
5. Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame (8.9)
6. George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue (8.9)
7. Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU (8.9)
8. Tyler Linderbaum, IOL, Iowa (8.7)
9. Jordan Davis, DL, Georgia (8.7)
10. Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State (8.7)
11. Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State (8.6)
12. Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan (8.6)
13. Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati (8.6)
14. Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama (8.6)
15. Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State (8.6)
16. Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida (8.5)
17. Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati (8.4)
18. Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington (8.4)
19. Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia (8.3)
20. Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas (8.3)
21. Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State (8.3)
22. Zion Johnson, IOL, Boston College (8.2)
23. Devonte Wyatt, DL, Georgia (8.1)
24. Logan Hall, DL, Houston (8.1)
25. David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan (8.1)
26. Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson (8.1)
27. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State (8.1)
28. Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State (8.0)
29. Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah (8.0)
30. Christian Harris, LB, Alabama (8.0)
31. Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson (8.0)
32. Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan (7.9)
33. Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa (7.9)
34. Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State (7.9)
35. Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati (7.9)
36. Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia (7.9)
37. Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State (7.9)
38. Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State (7.8)
39. Kenyon Green, IOL, Texas A&M (7.8)
40. George Pickens, WR, Georgia (7.8)
41. Arnold Ebiketie, Edge, Penn State (7.8)
42. Phidarian Mathis, DL, Alabama (7.8)
43. John Metchie III, WR, Alabama (7.8)
44. Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh (7.7)
45. Travon Walker, DL, Georgia (7.7)
46. Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State (7.7)
47. Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU (7.7)
48. Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming (7.7)
49. Drake Jackson, Edge, USC (7.7)
50. Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State (7.7)
51. David Bell, WR, Purdue (7.7)
52. Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota (7.6)
53. Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State (7.6)
54. Travis Jones, DL, Connecticut (7.6)
55. Jalen Wydermyer, TE, Texas A&M (7.6)
56. Myjai Sanders, Edge, Cincinnati (7.6)
57. Darrian Beavers, LB, Cincinnati (7.5)
58. Neil Farrell Jr., DL, LSU (7.5)
59. Marquis Hayes, IOL, Oklahoma (7.5)
60. Lecitus Smith, IOL, Virginia Tech (7.5)
61. DeMarvin Leal, DL, Texas A&M (7.5)
62. Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State (7.5)
63. Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame (7.5)
64. Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA (7.4)
65. Jerome Ford, RB, Cincinnati (7.4)
66. Jaivon Heiligh, WR, Coastal Carolina (7.4)
67. Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky (7.4)
68. Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati (7.4)
69. Ed Ingram, IOL, LSU (7.4)
70. Jamaree Salyer, IOL, Georgia (7.4)
71. Josh Paschal, Edge, Kentucky (7.4)
72. Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn (7.4)
73. Cade Otton, TE, Washington (7.4)
74. Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss (7.3)
75. Damone Clark, LB, LSU (7.3)
76. Micheal Clemons, Edge, Texas A&M (7.3)
77. Darian Kinnard, IOL, Kentucky (7.3)
78. Dylan Parham, IOL, Memphis (7.3)
79. Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State (7.3)
80. Luke Goedeke, IOL, Central Michigan (7.3)
81. Luke Fortner, IOL, Kentucky (7.3)
82. Kingsley Enagbare, Edge, South Carolina (7.3)
83. Perrion Winfrey, DL, Oklahoma (7.2)
84. Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State (7.2)
85. Bryan Cook, S, Cincinnati (7.2)
86. Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan (7.2)
87. Cade Mays, IOL, Tennessee (7.2)
88. Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State (7.2)
89. Nik Bonitto, Edge, Oklahoma (7.2)
90. Cameron Thomas, Edge, San Diego State (7.2)
91. Malik Willis, QB, Liberty (7.1)
92. Romeo Doubs, WR, Nevada (7.1)
93. Kenderick Duncan, S, Louisville (7.1)
94. Justin Shaffer, IOL, Georgia (7.1)
95. Mykael Wright, CB, Oregon (7.1)
96. Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M (7.1)
97. Kyle Philips, WR, UCLA (7.0)
98. Lewis Cine, S, Georgia (7.0)
99. Quay Walker, LB, Georgia (7.0)
100. Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina (7.0)
101. Leon O'Neal Jr., S, Texas A&M (7.0)
102. Max Mitchell, OT, Louisiana (7.0)
103. Sean Rhyan, IOL, UCLA (7.0)
104. Cole Strange, IOL, Chattanooga (7.0)
105. Sam Williams, Edge, Ole Miss (7.0)
106. Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington (7.0)
107. Carson Strong, QB, Nevada (7.0)
108. Derrick Deese Jr., TE, San Jose State (7.0)
109. Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa (6.9)
110. Josh Jobe, CB, Alabama (6.9)
111. Isaiah Likely, TE, Coastal Carolina (6.9)
112. Spencer Burford, OT, UTSA (6.9)
113. Sincere McCormick, RB, UTSA (6.9)
114. Ty Chandler, RB, North Carolina (6.9)
115. Kellen Diesch, OT, Arizona State (6.9)
116. Obinna Eze, OT, TCU (6.9)
117. D'vonte Price, RB, Florida International (6.9)
118. Bailey Zappe, QB, Western Kentucky (6.8)
119. Daxton Hill, S, Michigan (6.8)
120. Jake Ferguson, TE, Wisconsin (6.8)
121. Dai'Jean Dixon, WR, Nicholls State (6.8)
122. Pierre Strong Jr., RB, South Dakota State (6.8)
123. Brian Asamoah, LB, Oklahoma (6.7)
124. Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor (6.7)
125. Jayden Peevy, DL, Texas A&M (6.7)
126. Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia (6.7)
127. Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama (6.7)
128. Nehemiah Pritchett, CB, Auburn (6.7)
129. Zakoby McClain, LB, Auburn (6.7)
130. Zachary Carter, DL, Florida (6.7)
131. Zamir White, RB, Georgia (6.7)
132. Demani Richardson, S, Texas A&M (6.7)
133. Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia (6.6)
134. Boye Mafe, Edge, Minnesota (6.6)
135. Jack Sanborn, LB, Wisconsin (6.6)
136. John Ridgeway, DL, Arkansas (6.6)
137. Isaiah Thomas, Edge, Oklahoma (6.6)
138. Bubba Bolden, S, Miami (6.5)
139. James Cook, RB, Georgia (6.5)
140. Haskell Garrett, DL, Ohio State (6.5)
141. Tyler Badie, RB, Missouri (6.5)
142. Nick Ford, IOL, Utah (6.5)
143. Mario Goodrich, CB Clemson (6.5)
144. Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Alabama (6.5)
145. Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor (6.4)
146. Smoke Monday, S, Auburn (6.4)
147. Jack Jones, CB, Arizona State (6.4)
148. Jermaine Waller, CB, Virginia Tech (6.4)
149. Terrel Bernard, LB, Baylor (6.4)
150. Kaleb Eleby, QB, Western Michigan (6.4)
151. Daniel Bellinger, TE, San Diego State (6.4)
152. Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State (6.4)
153. Hassan Haskins, RB, Michigan (6.4)
154. Samori Touri, WR, Nebraska (6.4)
155. Thayer Munford, IOL, Ohio State (6.4)
156. James Empey, IOL, BYU (6.4)
157. Calvin Austin III, WR, Memphis (6.4)
158. Tyreke Smith, Edge, Ohio State (6.4)
159. Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, DL, Notre Dame (6.4)
160. CJ Verdell, RB, Oregon (6.3)
161. Rachaad White, RB, Arizona State (6.3)
162. Akayleb Evans, CB, Missouri (6.3)
163. Dominique Robinson, Edge, Miami (Ohio) (6.2)
164. Andrew Stueber, IOL, Michigan (6.2)
165. Marcus Jones, CB, Houston (6.2)
166. Armani Rogers, TE, Ohio (6.2)
167. Lucas Krull, TE, Pittsburgh (6.2)
168. Jaylen Watson, S, Washington State (6.2)
169. Ellis Brooks, LB, Penn State (6.2)
170. Jerreth Sterns, WR, Western Kentucky (6.2)
171. Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State (6.2)
172. Austin Deculus, OT, LSU (6.2)
173. Erik Ezukanma, WR, Texas Tech (6.2)
174. Jerrion Ealy, RB, Ole Miss (6.2)
175. Aaron Frost, IOL, Nevada (6.2)
176. Carson Wells, LB, Colorado (6.1)
177. Jesse Luketa, Edge, Penn State (6.1)
178. Dameon Pierce, RB, Florida (6.1)
179. EJ Perry, QB, Brown (6.0)
180. Otito Ogbonnia, DL, UCLA (6.0)
181. Bo Melton, WR, Rutgers (6.0)
182. Tariq Woolen, CB, UTSA (6.0)
183. Mike Rose, LB, Iowa State (6.0)
184. James Mitchell, TE, Virginia Tech (6.0)
185. Chris Paul, IOL, Tulsa (5.9)
186. Shaun Jolly, CB, Appalachian State (5.9)
187. DeAngelo Malone, Edge, Western Kentucky (5.9)
188. Jack Coan, QB, Notre Dame (5.9)
189. Yusuf Corker, S, Kentucky (5.9)
190. Keaontay Ingram, RB, USC (5.9)
191. Braxton Jones, OT, Southern Utah (5.9)
192. Chase Lucas, CB, Arizona State (5.9)
193. Tariq Castro-Fields, CB, Penn State (5.9)
194. ZaQuandre White, RB, South Carolina (5.9)
195. Ty Fryfogle, WR, Indiana (5.9)
196. Cole Turner, TE, Nevada (5.9)
197. Alec Lindstrom, IOL, Boston College (5.9)
198. Nick Zakelj, IOL, Fordham (5.8)
199. D'Marco Jackson, LB, Appalachian State (5.8)
200. Blaise Andries, IOL, Minnesota (5.8)
Quarterbacks
Most Accurate: Bailey Zappe
Best Arm Strength: Malik Willis
Best Mobility: Malik Willis
Most Pro-Ready: Desmond Ridder
1. Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati (8.4)
2. Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh (7.7)
3. Matt Corral, Ole Miss (7.3)
4. Malik Willis, Liberty (7.1)
5. Sam Howell, North Carolina (7.0)
6. Carson Strong, Nevada (7.0)
7. Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky (6.8)
8. Kaleb Eleby, Western Michigan (6.4)
9. EJ Perry, Brown (6.0)
10. Jack Coan, Notre Dame (5.8)
Explain the Grade: Kaleb Eleby
Eleby played in a quarterback-friendly system that helps pad stats. But he's a consistent thrower. He's also willing and able to work over the middle of the field despite his average height (6'1").
Eleby is accurate and operates with a good internal clock. He constantly throws with proper timing at all three levels and helps maximize room for his receivers to work with.
The early entrant doesn't have overwhelming arm strength and isn't a plus athlete, which limits his upside given his size.
Running Backs
Best Speed: Kenneth Walker III
Best Power: Tyler Allgeier
Best Vision: Breece Hall
Best Hands: Kyren Williams
Best Third-Down Back: Kyren Williams
1. Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State (8.1)
2. Breece Hall, Iowa State (7.9)
3. Tyler Allgeier, BYU (7.7)
4. Kyren Williams, Notre Dame (7.5)
5. Jerome Ford, Cincinnati (7.4)
6. Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M (7.1)
7. Sincere McCormick, UTSA (6.9)
8. Ty Chandler, North Carolina (6.9)
9. D'vonte Price, Florida International (6.9)
10. Pierre Strong Jr., South Dakota State (6.8)
11. Zamir White, Georgia (6.7)
12. James Cook, Georgia (6.5)
13. Tyler Badie, Missouri (6.5)
14. Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama (6.5)
15. Hassan Haskins, Michigan (6.4)
16. CJ Verdell, Oregon (6.3)
17. Rachaad White, Arizona State (6.3)
18. Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss (6.2)
19. Dameon Pierce, Florida (6.1)
20. Keaontay Ingram, USC (5.9)
21. ZaQuandre White, South Carolina (5.9)
Explain the Grade: Isaiah Spiller
Spiller has good size (6'1", 215 pounds) and has potential as a three-down back. He runs hard, but his average anticipation and vision will show up when he has the ball in his hands.
The early entrant utilizes jump cuts to mixed results but lacks the burst to take advantage of the holes he creates when cutting.
Spiller would likely be best as part of a committee wherein he can get touches and have a role on passing downs. He shows good hands and is a willing blocker in pass protection, which will help him get on the field early.
Wide Receivers
Best Hands: Jahan Dotson
Best Route-Runner: Chris Olave
Best Speed: Jameson Williams
Best Slot Receiver: Khalil Shakir
Most Pro-Ready: Chris Olave
1. Drake London, USC (9.0)
2. Chris Olave, Ohio State (8.7)
3. Jameson Williams, Alabama (8.6)
4. Jahan Dotson, Penn State (8.6)
5. Treylon Burks, Arkansas (8.3)
6. Garrett Wilson, Ohio State (8.3)
7. Justyn Ross, Clemson (8.0)
8. Khalil Shakir, Boise State (7.9)
9. Alec Pierce, Cincinnati (7.9)
10. George Pickens, Georgia (7.8)
11. John Metchie III, Alabama (7.8)
12. David Bell, Purdue (7.7)
13. Jaivon Heiligh, Coastal Carolina (7.4)
14. Wan'Dale Robinson, Kentucky (7.4)
15. Christian Watson, North Dakota State (7.2)
16. Skyy Moore, Western Michigan (7.2)
17. Romeo Doubs, Nevada (7.1)
18. Kyle Philips, UCLA (7.0)
19. Dai'Jean Dixon, Nicholls State (6.8)
20. Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama (6.7)
21. Tyquan Thornton, Baylor (6.4)
22. Samori Touri, Nebraska (6.4)
23. Calvin Austin III, Memphis (6.4)
24. Jerreth Sterns, Western Kentucky (6.2)
25. Erik Ezukanma, Texas Tech (6.2)
26. Bo Melton, Rutgers (6.0)
27. Ty Fryfogle, Indiana (5.9)
Explain the Grade: Khalil Shakir
Shakir continued his strong 2021 season with a standout week of practices at the Senior Bowl. He's an excellent route-runner who shows polish and the ability to win versus press coverage and understands an extended route tree.
He is slight (6'0", 193 lbs), but Shakir wins with his core strength and quickness. He keeps cornerbacks uneasy with his route-running and is a natural pass-catcher, which lets him maximize his size and catch radius since he is so comfortable extending away from his body.
Along with dynamic ability with the ball in his hands, Shakir has inside-outside potential.
Tight Ends
Best Receiver: Trey McBride
Most Versatile: Jeremy Ruckert
Best Blocker: Cade Otton
Most Pro-Ready: Jeremy Ruckert
1. Trey McBride, Colorado State (7.7)
2. Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State (7.6)
3. Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M (7.6)
4. Greg Dulcich, UCLA (7.4)
5. Cade Otton, Washington (7.4)
6. Derrick Deese Jr., San Jose State (7.0)
7. Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina (6.9)
8. Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin (6.8)
9. Jelani Woods, Virginia (6.6)
10. Daniel Bellinger, San Diego State (6.4)
11. Charlie Kolar, Iowa State (6.4)
12. Armani Rogers, Ohio (6.2)
13. Lucas Krull, Pittsburgh (6.2)
14. James Mitchell, Virginia Tech (6.0)
15. Cole Turner, Nevada (5.9)
Explain the Grade: Greg Dulcich
Dulcich is a good athlete with legitimate speed for vertical routes. The former basketball player can create yards after the catch with his athleticism and has the quickness and body control to continue to develop as a route-runner.
He shows good hands and can consistently adjust to throws away from his body, using his long arms to haul in throws.
Dulcich still has to work on his technique and consistency as an in-line blocker, but his length and willingness offer promising upside on run downs.
Offensive Tackles
Best Run-Blocker: Ikem Ekwonu
Best Pass-Blocker: Charles Cross
Best Zone-Blocker: Ikem Ekwonu
Most Pro-Ready: Evan Neal
Most Versatile: Evan Neal
1. Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State (9.0)
2. Evan Neal, Alabama (9.0)
3. Charles Cross, Mississippi State (8.6)
4. Bernhard Raimann, Central Michian (7.9)
5. Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa (7.9)
6. Daniel Faalele, Minnesota (7.6)
7. Rasheed Walker, Penn State (7.5)
8. Nicholas Petit-Frere, Ohio State (7.2)
9. Max Mitchell, Louisiana (7.0)
10. Tyler Smith, Tulsa (6.9)
11. Spencer Burford, UTSA (6.9)
12. Kellen Diesch, Arizona State (6.9)
13. Obinna Eze, TCU, (6.9)
14. Abraham Lucas, Washington State (6.2)
15. Austin Deculus, LSU (6.2)
16. Braxton Jones, Southern Utah (5.9)
Explain the Grade: Trevor Penning
Penning has ideal size (6'7", 330 lbs) with good athletic ability and plenty of power to become an impact player early in his career. His most endearing trait is the mentality and edge he plays with as a finisher, regularly imposing his will on defenders through the echo of the whistle. It's easy to see his upside, as his package of traits could help him become a longtime starter.
However, he needs to learn to play with significantly better and more consistent leverage to prevent being beaten too easily in pass protection and allowing quality run-defenders to slip off his blocks. Penning's pad level is often too high, and his hands are persistently late, wide or high as well. This leads to a lot of clean, back-breaking losses whenever he's on an island. This issue was prevalent not just on his film but also during practice at the Senior Bowl.
While Penning's physical traits and demeanor are outstanding, he needs fine-tuning to reach his potential as a plus starter.
Interior Offensive Linemen
Best Run-Blocker: Tyler Linderbaum
Best Pass-Blocker: Zion Johnson
Best Zone-Blocker: Tyler Linderbaum
Most Pro-Ready: Tyler Linderbaum
Most Versatile: Kenyon Green
1. Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa (8.7)
2. Zion Johnson, Boston College (8.2)
3. Kenyon Green, Texas A&M (7.8)
4. Marquis Hayes, Oklahoma (7.5)
5. Lecitus Smith, Virginia Tech (7.5)
6. Ed Ingram, LSU (7.4)
7. Jamaree Salyer, Georgia (7.4)
8. Darian Kinnard, Kentucky (7.3)
9. Dylan Parham, Memphis (7.3)
10. Luke Goedeke, Central Michigan (7.3)
11. Luke Fortner, Kentucky (7.3)
12. Cade Mays, Tennessee (7.2)
13. Justin Shaffer, Georgia (7.1)
14. Sean Rhyan, UCLA (7.0)
15. Cole Strange, Chattanooga (7.0)
16. Nick Ford, Utah (6.5)
17. Thayer Munford, Ohio State (6.4)
18. James Empey, BYU (6.4)
19. Andrew Stueber, Michigan (6.2)
20. Aaron Frost, Nevada (6.2)
21. Chris Paul, Tulsa (5.9)
22. Alec Lindstrom, Boston College (5.9)
23. Nick Zakelj, Fordham (5.8)
24. Blaise Andries, Minnesota (5.8)
Explain the Grade: Dylan Parham
Parham is a solid prospect with starter-level mobility and the core strength to sustain blocks in the running game. He is also a quick processor who diagnoses line games and stunts in pass protection.
Scouts got to see him bump inside to the pivot at Senior Bowl practices, and he performed well at a spot he had never played. He is undersized for a guard (6'2" with 33⅛" arms), but his above-average quickness and play strength allow him to outmaneuver bigger opponents, work underneath and gain control consistently. Parham isn't overly powerful but maximizes his power output with consistent leverage.
Parham helped himself in Mobile by snapping the ball, showing he could play anywhere on the interior, which increased his value and chances to earn a starting role early.
Defensive Linemen
Best Nose Tackle: Jordan Davis
Best Pass-Rusher: Phidarian Mathis
Best Run-Stopper: Jordan Davis
Most Versatile: Travon Walker
1. Jordan Davis, Georgia (8.7)
2. Devonte Wyatt, Georgia (8.1)
3. Logan Hall, Houston (8.1)
4. Phidarian Mathis, Alabama (7.8)
5. Travon Walker, Georgia (7.7)
6. Travis Jones, Connecticut (7.6)
7. Neil Farrell Jr., LSU (7.5)
8. DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M (7.5)
9. Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma (7.2)
10. Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M (6.7)
11. Zachary Carter, Florida (6.7)
12. John Ridgeway, Arkansas (6.6)
13. Haskell Garrett, Ohio State (6.5)
14. Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Notre Dame (6.4)
15. Otito Ogbonnia, UCLA (6.0)
Explain the Grade: Neil Farrell Jr.
The 2022 class might not have a ton of flashy defensive tackles, but it does offer a treasure trove of nose tackle prospects. Farrell is among the best.
Farrell carries nearly 340 pounds evenly across his 6'4" frame and sports all the strength one would expect of a player his size, especially in his upper body. Though a bit lacking in explosiveness and pass-rush skills, he is exceptional at feeling out run concepts and handling blocks accordingly, even against double-teams.
A clear drop-off at the position exists after Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt since Logan Hall can be viewed as a base end who reduces down in sub-packages. But Farrell will be a good consolation prize as a strong interior presence for teams who miss out on the first-round Georgia duo.
Edge-Rushers
Best Speed Rusher: Kayvon Thibodeaux
Best Power Rusher: George Karlaftis
Best Run-Stopper: Jermaine Johnson II
Most Versatile: George Karlaftis
1. Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon (9.2)
2. George Karlaftis, Purdue (9.0)
3. Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan (8.6)
4. David Ojabo, Michigan (8.1)
5. Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State (7.8)
6. Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State (7.8)
7. Drake Jackson, USC (7.7)
8. Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati (7.6)
9. Josh Paschal, Kentucky (7.4)
10. Micheal Clemons, Texas A&M (7.3)
11. Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina (7.3)
12. Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma (7.2)
13. Cameron Thomas, San Diego State (7.2)
14. Sam Williams, Ole Miss (7.0)
15. Boye Mafe, Minnesota (6.6)
16. Isaiah Thomas, Oklahoma (6.6)
17. Tyreke Smith, Ohio State (6.4)
18. Dominique Robinson, Miami of Ohio (6.2)
19. Jesse Luketa, Penn State (6.1)
20. DeAngelo Malone, Western Kentucky (5.9)
Explain the Grade: Arnold Ebiketie
Ebiketie finally got a deserved grade bump at this point in the process. The Temple transfer is slightly on the smaller side at 6'2" and 250 pounds, but he brings some of the best speed and bend in the class.
He is not just a raw ball of traits, either. His hand usage is excellent, and he already understands how to vary his approach to give offensive tackles psychological hell.
While run defense and consistent power are nitpicks, Ebiketie has the tools to be an effective pass-rusher right out of the gate.
Linebackers
Best Blitzer: Nakobe Dean
Best Run-Stopper: Nakobe Dean
Best in Coverage: Chad Muma
Most Versatile: Devin Lloyd
1. Nakobe Dean, Georgia (8.3)
2. Devin Lloyd, Utah (8.0)
3. Christian Harris, Alabama (8.0)
4. Chad Muma, Wyoming (7.7)
5. Darrian Beavers, Cincinnati (7.5)
6. Damone Clark, LSU (7.3)
7. Brandon Smith, Penn State (7.3)
8. Quay Walker, Georgia (7.0)
9. Brian Asamoah, Oklahoma (6.7)
10. Channing Tindall, Georgia (6.7)
11. Zakoby McClain, Auburn (6.7)
12. Jack Sanborn, Wisconsin (6.6)
13. Terrel Bernard, Baylor (6.4)
14. Ellis Brooks, Penn State (6.2)
15. Carson Wells, Colorado (6.1)
16. Mike Rose, Iowa State (6.0)
17. D'Marco Jackson, Appalachian State (5.8)
Explain the Grade: Brian Asamoah
Following Asamoah's Senior Bowl performance, positive buzz is building. But his tape pours cold water on that excitement.
Asamoah plays with great speed and has intriguing cover skills and a knack for knifing into the backfield. Still, he measured 6'0" and 222 pounds in Mobile, and his tape is littered with poor play in traffic and shows his taking on blocks.
Asamoah's strength and willingness against blockers are both lacking, meaning he has to be near-perfect as a gap shooter—and he is just not on that level. As exciting as his athletic profile is, the second-team All-Big 12 performer needs the right situation to protect him.
Cornerbacks
Best in Man Coverage: Derek Stingley, Jr.
Best in Zone Coverage: Trent McDuffie
Best Slot Corner: Marcus Jones
Most Versatile: Ahmad Gardner
1. Derek Stingley Jr., LSU (8.9)
2. Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati (8.6)
3. Kaiir Elam, Florida (8.5)
4. Trent McDuffie, Washington (8.4)
5. Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson (8.1)
6. Derion Kendrick, Georgia (7.9)
7. Martin Emerson, Mississippi State (7.7)
8. Coby Bryant, Cincinnati (7.4)
9. Roger McCreary, Auburn (7.4)
10. Mykael Wright, Oregon (7.1)
11. Kyler Gordon, Washington (7.0)
12. Josh Jobe, Alabama (6.9)
13. Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn (6.7)
14. Mario Goodrich, Clemson (6.5)
15. Jack Jones, Arizona State (6.4)
16. Jermaine Waller, Virginia Tech (6.4)
17. Akayleb Evans, Missouri (6.3)
18. Marcus Jones, Houston (6.2)
19. Tariq Woolen, UTSA (6.0)
20. Shaun Jolly, Appalachian State (5.9)
21. Chase Lucas, Arizona State (5.9)
22. Tariq Castro-Fields, Penn State (5.9)
Explain the Grade: Coby Bryant
Bryant is a long (6'2⅜", 191 lbs), athletic corner with good movement and ball skills.
The 2021 Jim Thorpe Award winner, he dominated the competition he faced in Conference USA as well as outside opponents.
Bryant's skill set, however, may not transition across all schemes in the NFL since he primarily played as a field corner (playing the wide side of the field) with overaggressive tendencies for the Bearcats. While opponents tended to avoid his teammate, Ahmad Gardner, Bryant thrived as the reigning Thorpe Award winner. However, an adjustment is forthcoming based on how he'll be asked to cover in the NFL since potential stiffness in the hips can be exploited by precise route-runners, who can beat him off the jam.
Safeties
Best in Man Coverage: Kyle Hamilton
Best in Zone Coverage: Daxton Hill
Best Run-Stopper: Smoke Monday
Most Versatile: Jaquan Brisker
1. Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame (8.9)
2. Jaquan Brisker, Penn State (8.0)
3. Bryan Cook, Cincinnati (7.2)
4. Kenderick Duncan, Louisville (7.1)
5. Lewis Cine, Georgia (7.0)
6. Leon O'Neal Jr., Texas A&M (7.0)
7. Daxton Hill, Michigan (6.8)
8. Jalen Pitre, Baylor (6.7)
9. Demani Richardson, Texas A&M (6.7)
10. Bubba Bolden, Miami (6.5)
11. Smoke Monday, Auburn (6.4)
12. Jaylen Watson, Washington State (6.2)
13. Yusuf Corker, Kentucky (5.9)
Explain the Grade: Daxton Hill
Hill is athletic and has the utility to play multiple positions within the secondary.
A hard-nosed player, he shows the physicality needed to hold up against the run while flashing the athleticism to run in the open field.
Though Hill struggles in pass coverage at times, he makes up for it in multiple ways at all three levels. He's a physical defender and thrives working over the slot with the potential to be more than a sub-package option as a possible full-time safety.