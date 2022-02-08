2022 NFL Draft Big Board: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.'s Post-Senior Bowl Rankings

0 of 12

The Super Bowl may just be nearing, but NFL draft season is already in full swing.

Last week, the East-West Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl highlighted some of the best talent in the incoming class. The two all-star games are must-attend events for all 32 NFL teams as the start of the second phase of evaluation.

In-season breakdowns always take precedence. All-star performances are an important piece of the puzzle. Workouts at the combine and pro days are the final step before team boards are set for the 2022 draft at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Bleacher Report's fourth draft board took shape after a litany of underclassmen declared and analysts examined prospects at both all-star events.

The B/R scouting department is composed of five people with extensive backgrounds in playing, coaching and/or covering the NFL and the draft:

Nate Tice: Nate is a former college quarterback, NFL coach and scout who provides breakdowns on Twitter. He can also be heard weekly on The Athletic Football Show podcast.

Brandon Thorn: Brandon is the author of the Trench Warfare newsletter, which focuses exclusively on offensive and defensive line evaluation. He also contributes as an analyst for Establish the Run and serves as the scouting coordinator for OL Masterminds.

Derrik Klassen: Derrik joined the team this year and contributes to Football Outsiders and OddsChecker. He has spent years charting and evaluating NFL prospects, often on social media.

Cory Giddings: Cory has experience at multiple levels of football, both in coaching and player evaluation. In recent years, he has worked with the New York Giants and teams in the Big Ten.

Brent Sobleski: Brent is an NFL analyst for Bleacher Report. He's covered the draft since 2004 for multiple outlets prior to his eight seasons with B/R.

Grading Scale

10: Generational talent/No. 1 overall

9.5-9.9: Top-five prospect

9.0-9.4: Top-10 prospect

8.5-8.9: Immediate impact prospect/First round

8.0-8.4: Year 1 starter/Late first to second Round

7.5-7.9: Potential impact player/Second round

7.0-7.4: High-level backup/Potential starter/Third round

6.5-6.9: Potential role player/Fourth round

6.0-6.4: High-level developmental prospect/Fifth round

5.5-5.9: Backup/Draftable/Sixth or seventh round

5.0-5.4: Backup/Undrafted free agent with roster potential/Undrafted free agent

4.0-4.9: Developmental prospect/Undrafted free agent

3.0-3.9: Training camp body/Undrafted free agent

Player grades were assigned by the following scouts: Tice, quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and receiving tight ends; Thorn, blocking tight ends, offensive tackles, guards and centers; Klassen, defensive linemen, edge-rushers and linebackers; Giddings, cornerbacks and safeties.