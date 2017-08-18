B/R NBA Re-Draft: Full Results, 2K Projections and Awards

19 of 25

NBA 2K

5. Houston Rockets

Projected Wins: 46.27

Average Seed: 5.26

So you know how we just talked about the Suns doing very un-Suns like things? Apply that same discussion to this Houston Rockets group.

Despite still being led by Mike D'Antoni, the now-Damian Lillard-led group decided to drop the pace to near-bottom-five status and up its efficiency to the No. 1 team in the league in teams of points per 100 possessions.

With Lillard a First Team All-NBA player and Kevin Love averaging 20-plus points and 10-plus rebounds in most simulations, guys like Victor Oladipo, Steven Adams and Terrence Ross were able to sit into their respective roles and watch the wins pile on in.

4. Portland Trail Blazers

Projected Wins: 46.36

Average Seed: 5.32

The Portland Trail Blazers took a flyer on Kyrie Irving and his desire to be the man.

As it turned out, it was a high-risk situation that came with a high reward in the form of second-tier playoff success.

The way this roster was built, three-point shooting was always going to come in low volumes. The team made up for it, though, with high efficiency in terms of both long-range percentages and points per 100 possession.

The catch here was finding a consistent secondary or tertiary scorer. Sometimes Jayson Tatum was reliable; sometimes he wasn't.

Irving never threatened his career-high Usage Rate, but he did get his team into home-court advantage range when it came to the postseason. No, he doesn't possess The LeBron Effect we discussed earlier...but he's the right guy for this system.

3. Utah Jazz

Projected Wins: 46.52

Average Seed: 5.02

Remember earlier when we said that the Brooklyn Nets took a page straight out of their own book? The Jazz followed suit.

This squad, while never being confused for flashy, is as the GM put it in our final publication before the simulations, "all-in on the defense-always philosophy." It landed itself in the top five of Defensive Efficiency more than every team not named the Cavaliers or Bucks, and it rallied behind the production of its best player, Rudy Gobert.

All that said, wanna hear the kicker? What makes this team so dangerous is that it somehow found a way to be a top five three-point squad as well.

Thinking about meeting these guys in the playoffs? Good luck.

2. Los Angeles Clippers

Projected Wins: 48.42

Average Seed: 3.86

Out of all 30 NBA teams, only one managed to walk away from the simulation with a 100 percent success rate at making the playoffs. These Los Angeles Clippers pulled off that incredible feat...and then did absolutely nothing in the postseason.

Usually this is the part where we tease what their success looked like in the playoffs, but we'd be cruel to lead you on like that. In 50 simulations, the Clips made the playoffs a remarkable 50 times, had the second-highest projected win total and averaged the second-best seed out West. And then they didn't make it past the conference finals once despite making it to the WCF several times.

Hate to be the bearer of bad news, fans, but I kinda feel like we've been here before. At least this time you had Kevin Durant putting up 24.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists per night.

1. Dallas Mavericks

Projected Wins: 48.42

Average Seed: 3.58

Remember when the James Harden-Dwight Howard experiment famously—almost alluringly—exploded before our very eyes in Houston?

These Dallas Mavericks sure don't.

Throughout our process, the Mavs consistently threatened for the top seed out West. They won conference championship after conference championship and nearly escaped with a perfect playoff projection.

As far as Harden is concerned, he put up 26.7 points 6.7 rebounds, 7.82 assists and shot 42.9 percent from deep. Howard, of course, wasn't nearly as impressive, but his per-36 numbers (15.8 PTS, 15.0 REB, 1.9 BLK) were comparable to last year's showing.

If chemistry is concerning to you, try to forget about everything that happened in Houston. This team figured it out—or at least learned how to hide it really, really, ridiculously well.